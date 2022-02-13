Rams’ 23-20 Super Bowl LVI win over the Bengals by the numbers

Breaking down the notable numbers behind the Rams’ 23-20 Super Bowl LVI victory over the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium on Sunday:

21

Games played by Super Bowl participants this season, an NFL record. And don’t forget those three preseason games, meaning the teams lined up afield 24 times.

2-3

Rams’ record in Super Bowl. They are 1-2 as L.A. Rams, and 1-1 as St. Louis Rams. The Bengals are 0-3 in the big game, losing their previous two to San Francisco.

3

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is third in the Super Bowl era with 200-plus yards passing, two-plus TD throws in four seasonal playoff games (Joe Flacco, 2012, Kurt Warner, 2008).

33

Receptions for the Rams’ Cooper Kupp in this season’s playoffs to break the NFL record set by the Kansas City Chiefs’ Travis Kelce, who had 31 in 2020.

36

Age of the Rams’ Sean McVay — specifically 36 years and 20 days — making him the youngest head coach to win a Super Bowl in NFL history.

7

Times the Bengals’ Joe Burrow was sacked, becoming fourth in Super Bowl dropped six or more times. All lost, including Cam Newton, Roger Staubach, Joe Theismann.

Summary

RAMS 7 6 3 7 — 23

Cincinnati 3 7 10 0 — 20

First Quarter

RAMS — Beckham 17 pass from Stafford (Gay kick), 6:22. Drive: 6 plays, 50 yards, 3:35. Key play: Stafford 20 pass to Kupp on 3rd-and-4. RAMS 7, Cincinnati 0.

Cincinnati — Field goal McPherson 29, :28. Drive: 6 plays, 59 yards, 1:41. Key plays: Mixon 13 run, Burrow 46 pass to Chase. RAMS 7, Cincinnati 3.

Second Quarter

RAMS — Kupp 11 pass from Stafford (pass failed), 12:51. Drive: 7 plays, 75 yards, 2:37. Key plays: Stafford 35 pass to Beckham on 3rd-and-11, Stafford 25 pass to D.Henderson. RAMS 13, Cincinnati 3.

Cincinnati — Higgins 6 pass from Mixon (McPherson kick), 5:47. Drive: 13 plays, 75 yards, 7:04. Key plays: Burrow 11 pass to Boyd, Burrow 10 pass to Chase, Mixon 14 run, Burrow 14 pass to Higgins on 3rd-and-6, Chase 4 run on 3rd-and-2. RAMS 13, Cincinnati 10.

Third Quarter

Cincinnati — Higgins 75 pass from Burrow (McPherson kick), 14:48. Drive: 2 plays, 75 yards, 00:12. Cincinnati 17, RAMS 13.

Cincinnati — Field goal McPherson 38, 10:15. Drive: 8 plays, 11 yards, 4:23. Key plays: Awuzie 1 interception return to RAMS 31, Burrow 10 pass to Chase on 3rd-and-11, Burrow 4 run on 4th-and-1. Cincinnati 20, RAMS 13.

RAMS — Field goal Gay 41, 5:58. Drive: 11 plays, 52 yards, 4:17. Key plays: Stafford 15 pass to D.Henderson on 3rd-and-8, Stafford 13 pass to Kupp, Stafford 16 pass to B.Hopkins. Cincinnati 20, RAMS 16.

Fourth Quarter

RAMS — Kupp 1 pass from Stafford (Gay kick), 1:25. Drive: 15 plays, 79 yards, 4:48. Key plays: Kupp 7 run on 4th-and-1, Stafford 6 pass to B.Hopkins on 3rd-and-2, Stafford 22 pass to Kupp. RAMS 23, Cincinnati 20.

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

RUSHING: RAMS, C.Akers 13-21, Kupp 1-7, Henderson 4-7, Stafford 3-6, Michel 2-2. CINCINNATI, Mixon 15-72, Chase 1-4, Burrow 2-3, Perine 2-0.

PASSING: RAMS, Stafford 26-40-2-283, Kupp 0-1-0-0. CINCINNATI, Burrow 22-33-0-263, Mixon 1-1-0-6.

RECEIVING: RAMS, Kupp 8-92, Hopkins 4-47, Jefferson 4-23, Henderson 3-43, C.Akers 3-14, Beckham 2-52, Skowronek 2-12. CINCINNATI, Chase 5-89, Boyd 5-48, Mixon 5-1, Higgins 4-100, Uzomah 2-11, Mik.Thomas 1-17, C.Evans 1-3.

PUNT RETURNS: RAMS, Powell 4-25. CINCINNATI, Taylor 2-28.

KICKOFF RETURNS: RAMS, Powell 1-17. CINCINNATI, None.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS: RAMS, Jones 6-1-1, Robinson 5-1-1, Rapp 4-3-0, Floyd 4-1-1, Weddle 4-1-0, D.Williams 3-5-0, Donald 3-1-2, Long 3-1-0, Ramsey 3-1-0, Miller 2-0-2, Scott 2-0-0, Reeder 1-1-0, Hollins 1-0-0, Okoronkwo 1-0-0, Skowronek 1-0-0, Gaines 0-3-0. CINCINNATI, L.Wilson 8-1-0, Hubbard 5-3-0, Pratt 5-3-0, Bell 5-2-0, Awuzie 5-0-0, Bates 3-3-0, Apple 3-2-0, Hilton 3-1-0, B.Hill 1-2-0, Hendrickson 1-1-1, Kareem 1-1-0, Reader 1-0-1, Flowers 1-0-0.

INTERCEPTIONS: RAMS, None. CINCINNATI, Awuzie 1-1, Bates 1-0.

FIELD GOALS MISSED: None.

Officials — Referee Ron Torbert, Ump Bryan Neale, HL Derick Bowers, LJ Carl Johnson, FJ Rick Patterson, SJ Keith WASHINGTON, BJ Scott Helverson, Replay Roddy Ames.

Attendance — 70,048.

