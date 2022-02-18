What time is the 2022 NBA All-Star game and events?

The 2022 NBA All-Star game will be played Sunday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland.

The events begin Friday with the annual Celebrity and Rising Stars Challenge games, continue Saturday with competitions among NBA players plus the inaugural HBCU Classic game, and conclude with the 71st All-Star game.

EVENTS

(All events at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse unless noted; all times PST)

Friday

4 p.m., Celebrity game, Wolstein Center (ESPN)

6 p.m., Rising Stars Challenge games (TNT)

Saturday

8 a.m., NBA All-Star practice (NBA TV)

11 a.m., HBCU Classic, Morgan State vs. Howard, Wolstein Center (TNT, ESPN2)

5 p.m., All-Star Saturday night contests (TNT)

—Skills challenge

—Three-point shootout

—Slam dunk contest

Sunday

9 a.m., NBA Legends Awards (NBA TV)

11 a.m., NBA G League Gem game: Cleveland Charge vs. Ignite (NBA TV)

5 p.m., NBA All-Star game: Team LeBron vs. Team Durant (Ch. 7)