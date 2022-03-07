NFL combine takeaways: Three QBs who could pull off draft-day surprises

A year after quarterbacks went 1-2-3 in the NFL draft, and Bill Belichick took one in the opening round for the first time, an eerie quiet has settled over the position.

Yes, there’s talk about where veteran quarterbacks could be playing next season — Aaron Rodgers, Jimmy Garoppolo, Deshaun Watson, Derek Carr — but there’s precious little buzz about this year’s prospects.

In a word, the 2022 quarterback class is … meh.

Then again, as we’ve been reminded time and again, sometimes the best NFL quarterbacks glide under the radar.

“We predict what these quarterbacks are going to do, but then one can go [No.] 199 and become the greatest player of all time,” Tampa Bay general manager Jason Licht said, referring to Tom Brady, his quarterback of the last two years, who called it a career after the Rams eliminated the Buccaneers from the playoffs in January.

So while the spotlight might be focused on other positions at the top of this draft — namely pass rushers and offensive linemen — some of the best quarterbacks such as North Carolina’s Sam Howell, Nevada’s Carson Strong and Matt Corral of Mississippi could make an impact.

“This is an interesting class,” Denver Broncos general manager George Paton said. “You have five or six talented guys, and they’re all different. So we just really need to hone down and sort it out and stack them and see who’s best …”

Among other quarterbacks who could make a splash: