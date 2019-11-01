Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Jimmy Garoppolo calls Erin Andrews ‘baby’ on national TV. Who does he think he is?

Fox sideline reporter Erin Andrews speaks with San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo after a game against the Arizona Cardinals on Oct. 31 in Glendale, Ariz.
(Ross D. Franklin / Associated Press)
By Chuck SchilkenStaff Writer 
Nov. 1, 2019
8:14 AM
Erin Andrews is a married woman. The Fox NFL sideline reporter and former Kings star Jarret Stoll exchanged vows back in 2017.

But Jimmy Garoppolo is ... well, he’s Jimmy G, the dashing, charming and (as far as we know) eligible quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers.

The guy seems to lead a charmed life. He’s 16-2 as a starter and was just coming off one of the best games of his career Thursday night when Andrews asked him how it felt to be undefeated halfway through the season.

Without hesitation, the one-time Tom Brady backup replied, “Feels great, baby.”

That’s right. Garoppolo decided to take his shot at a woman married to a retired hockey player on national TV because ... well, as previously mentioned, he’s Jimmy G.

At least that’s how some folks on social media interpreted the exchange.

Someone even changed Andrews’ Wikipedia page to show Garoppolo as her spouse.

It needs to be said that perhaps these folks might be reading a little too much into one word. Garoppolo probably meant nothing by it. After all, no one ever accused Al Davis of hitting on anybody all those times he said, “Just win, baby.”

But if Garoppolo really was flirting with Andrews on TV screens across the country, that’s totally not cool. Andrews may have laughed off the comment, but, seriously, who does this guy think he is anyway?

Oh, yeah. He’s Jimmy G.

Chuck Schilken
Chuck Schilken is a multiplatform editor and sports writer for the Los Angeles Times.
