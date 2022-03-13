Advertisement
Has a 16 seed ever won an NCAA men’s basketball tournament game?

(Mike Caudill / Associated Press)
By Christian StoneExecutive Sports Editor 
Wednesday, March 16 marks the fourth anniversary of the only victory by a men’s 16 seed in a non-play-in NCAA tournament game.

University of Maryland Baltimore County not only upset top-seeded Virginia, it disposed of the Cavs in a fashion that most of the previous 132 top seeds had eliminated 16 seeds. The game was tied 21-21 at halftime, but UMBC — behind 23 second-half points by Jairus Lyles — dominated the final 20 minutes in a 74-54 rout, Virginia’s most lopsided loss of the season.

The Retrievers nearly didn’t reach the tournament at all, needing a last-second three-pointer by Lyles to defeat Vermont in the America East championship game. UMBC would fall to Kansas State in the second round of the Dance 50-43. The Retrievers remain the only 16 seed to win a non-play-in tournament game.

There have been a handful of near-upsets of top seeds in the opening round, most notably in 1989, when Princeton and East Tennessee State both lost by a point in the opening round, to Georgetown and Oklahoma, respectively. A year later, Murray State pushed Michigan State to overtime, ultimately losing 75-71.

The 15 seed has enjoyed slightly more luck in the opening round since the tournament went to a 64-team field in 1985, winning nine times, most recently last year, when Oral Roberts defeated Ohio State 75-72 in overtime.

UMBC wasn’t the first 16 seed to win an NCAA tournament game. In 1998, the Harvard women’s basketball team shocked Stanford 71-67 in the opening round. The Crimson remain the only women’s team to have pulled off the 16-1 upset.

Christian Stone

Christian Stone is executive Sports editor at the Los Angeles Times. He joined the newsroom in February 2020 from Sports Illustrated, where he worked for 27 years, including the last four as editor in chief, before leaving SI in October 2019. Stone is a graduate of Tufts University and the Columbia Graduate School of Journalism.

