NCAA tournament: Live updates, scores and betting info from the first round

It’s been two long years, but March Madness is finally back in force. The first round of the NCAA tournament tips off today at 9:15 a.m. PDT with Florida and Virginia Tech square off.
Be sure to follow along for the latest updates and scores as 32 teams play to reach the second step of the NCAA championship ladder.
NCAA tournament: Can you beat The Times’ experts?
Can you beat Los Angeles Times expert NCAA Tournament picks?
Bill Plaschke, Dylan Hernández and J. Brady McCollough share their bracket selections ahead of the tournament tipping off Thursday with First Four matchups. First-round games will be played Friday and Saturday to allow for COVID-19 testing of all teams.
All games will be streamed live on March Madness Live, and you can check out the Los Angeles Times’ live updates Friday and Saturday. All tipoff times listed with picks below are Pacific.
Five potential Cinderella teams to watch in the NCAA tournament
Everyone loves to find the sleepers in their NCAA brackets, and this year is no different.
Most nonconference games in November and December were canceled due to COVID-19. So many of the best smaller and mid-major schools never got the opportunity against the major conferences this season.
That all changes Friday morning when the first round of the NCAA tournament tips off. Most smaller and mid-major conferences are sending their top teams after winning their conference tournaments. This is a huge reason the upsets will come, and possibly in bunches. In previous seasons, there were many conference tournament upsets at the smaller and mid-major level that these leagues often did not get to show off their best teams. But this year, the biggest upsets came in the power conferences, so the best of the smaller schools will get an opportunity to show up the power conferences.
NCAA tournament bracket betting tips: Six winning strategies
Covering the Las Vegas sports betting beat for more than two decades, I’ve been a huge proponent of handicapping contests in all forms, covering the Hilton/Westgate SuperContest and World Series of Poker since 1999 and horse racing’s National Handicapping Championship every year since 2000. I not only cover them but also participate as I really believe it’s the best way to maximize your profits when you’re “in the zone” and having the best day/week/season of your life.
This also extends to March Madness. When it comes to turning short money into long money, the three-week NCAA tournament is a great way for a quick score if you’re able to outpick your competition.
If I know my readers at all, I’m sure you’re all receiving invitations to all sorts of contests (brackets and otherwise) for March Madness. The same thing happened to me last year before the COVID-19 pandemic led to the cancellation of the tournament, but this year I swear I’ve received twice as many invitations in my email inboxes to join brackets and contests even before Selection Sunday and I’m sure more are to come as it seems more people than ever are champing at the bit to get involved.
READ MORE >>>
How to watch, stream every 2021 NCAA tournament game
The NCAA men’s basketball tournament begins this week. But you already know that.
The teams have been selected and the first-round matchups are set. But you likely learned all about that Sunday night.
What you may not know is when each game is being played and how you can watch them all.
Don’t worry. We’ve got you covered.
The 2021 NCAA tournament bracket
NCAA tournament: Picks against the spread for first-round games
The 2021 NCAA tournament will tip off with the First Four on Thursday. First-round games will be played on Friday and Saturday, and all tournament games will take place in Indiana.
VSiN’s experts — Josh Appelbaum, Bruce Marshall, Tim Murray, Greg Peterson, Wes Reynolds, David Stall, Dave Tuley and Matt Youmans — give their best bets for every NCAA tournament first-round matchup.