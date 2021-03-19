NCAA tournament: Live updates, scores and betting info from the first round

NCAA tournament bracket betting tips: Six winning strategies

Covering the Las Vegas sports betting beat for more than two decades, I’ve been a huge proponent of handicapping contests in all forms, covering the Hilton/Westgate SuperContest and World Series of Poker since 1999 and horse racing’s National Handicapping Championship every year since 2000. I not only cover them but also participate as I really believe it’s the best way to maximize your profits when you’re “in the zone” and having the best day/week/season of your life.

This also extends to March Madness. When it comes to turning short money into long money, the three-week NCAA tournament is a great way for a quick score if you’re able to outpick your competition.

If I know my readers at all, I’m sure you’re all receiving invitations to all sorts of contests (brackets and otherwise) for March Madness. The same thing happened to me last year before the COVID-19 pandemic led to the cancellation of the tournament, but this year I swear I’ve received twice as many invitations in my email inboxes to join brackets and contests even before Selection Sunday and I’m sure more are to come as it seems more people than ever are champing at the bit to get involved.

READ MORE >>>