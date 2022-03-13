Advertisement
UCLA, USC and Cal State Fullerton NCAA tournament matchups set

UCLA's Johnny Juzang (3) celebrates after a play against Arizona during the first half.
UCLA’s Johnny Juzang (3) celebrates in front of teammate Tyger Campbell during Saturday’s Pac-12 championship game against Arizona.
(John Locher / Associated Press)
By Iliana Limón RomeroDeputy Sports Editor 
UCLA, USC and Cal State Fullerton all learned on Selection Sunday where they will start their NCAA tournament journeys.

The Bruins (25-7) are the No. 4 seed in the East Region and will open against No. 13 Akron (24-9) Thursday in Portland, Ore. If UCLA wins, it will face the winner of the No. 5 Saint Mary’s (25-7) vs. No. 12 Wyoming or Indiana matchup on Saturday in Portland.

USC (26-7) is the No. 7 seed in the Midwest Region and will face No. 10 Miami (23-10) Friday in Greenville, S.C. If the Trojans advance, they would face the winner of No. 2 Auburn (27-5) vs. No. 15 Jacksonville State (21-10) Sunday in Greenville.

And Cal State Fullerton (21-10), the only other Southern California team to make the field, is the No. 15 seed in the West Region and will face No. 2 Duke (28-6) in Greenville Friday. It will be Blue Devils coach Mike Krzyzewski’s final NCAA tournament appearance after announcing his retirement at the end of this season.

UCLA flirted with a No. 3 seed and a chance to open the tournament in nearby San Diego, but Texas Tech (25-9) ultimately locked up the spot. The Bruins proved last season they could overcome seeding challenges, going from a First Four matchup to the Final Four.

Gonzaga, which beat UCLA in the Final Four last season, is the No. 1 overall seed atop the bracket. Arizona, which defeated the Bruins in the Pac-12 tournament championship Saturday night, Baylor and Kansas clinched the other No. 1 seeds.

Thirty-one teams received automatic bids and 37 teams comprised the rest of the at-large pool. The tournament tips off Tuesday at 3:30 p.m. PDT in Dayton, Ohio, with the First Four games. The first round starts Thursday at 9 a.m. PDT.

A year after the NCAA tournament was staged in a bubble in Indianapolis because of COVID-19 concerns, the games are returning to regional sites across the country.

The women’s 68-team bracket will be revealed Sunday at 5 p.m. on ESPN.

Check back soon for more updates and visit latimes.com/sports for our full NCAA tournament coverage.

Iliana Limón Romero

Iliana Limón Romero is the Los Angeles Times deputy Sports editor. The El Paso, Texas, native joined The Times in March 2021. She previously was the sports editor at the Orlando Sentinel and co-founder of the website Pro Soccer USA. Limón Romero is chair of the Assn. for Women in Sports Media and co-chair of the National Assn. Hispanic Journalists Sports Task Force.

