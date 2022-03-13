UCLA, USC and Cal State Fullerton NCAA tournament matchups set
UCLA, USC and Cal State Fullerton all learned on Selection Sunday where they will start their NCAA tournament journeys.
The Bruins (25-7) are the No. 4 seed in the East Region and will open against No. 13 Akron (24-9) Thursday in Portland, Ore. If UCLA wins, it will face the winner of the No. 5 Saint Mary’s (25-7) vs. No. 12 Wyoming or Indiana matchup on Saturday in Portland.
USC (26-7) is the No. 7 seed in the Midwest Region and will face No. 10 Miami (23-10) Friday in Greenville, S.C. If the Trojans advance, they would face the winner of No. 2 Auburn (27-5) vs. No. 15 Jacksonville State (21-10) Sunday in Greenville.
And Cal State Fullerton (21-10), the only other Southern California team to make the field, is the No. 15 seed in the West Region and will face No. 2 Duke (28-6) in Greenville Friday. It will be Blue Devils coach Mike Krzyzewski’s final NCAA tournament appearance after announcing his retirement at the end of this season.
UCLA flirted with a No. 3 seed and a chance to open the tournament in nearby San Diego, but Texas Tech (25-9) ultimately locked up the spot. The Bruins proved last season they could overcome seeding challenges, going from a First Four matchup to the Final Four.
Gonzaga, which beat UCLA in the Final Four last season, is the No. 1 overall seed atop the bracket. Arizona, which defeated the Bruins in the Pac-12 tournament championship Saturday night, Baylor and Kansas clinched the other No. 1 seeds.
UCLA led by double digits early on the second half before an Arizona scoring surge doomed the Bruins’ hopes of a Pac-12 tournament title in an 84-76 loss.
Thirty-one teams received automatic bids and 37 teams comprised the rest of the at-large pool. The tournament tips off Tuesday at 3:30 p.m. PDT in Dayton, Ohio, with the First Four games. The first round starts Thursday at 9 a.m. PDT.
A year after the NCAA tournament was staged in a bubble in Indianapolis because of COVID-19 concerns, the games are returning to regional sites across the country.
The women’s 68-team bracket will be revealed Sunday at 5 p.m. on ESPN.
