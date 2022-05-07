Advertisement
What time does the 2022 Kentucky Derby start? What TV channel is it on?

The field of 19 bolts out of the starting gate during the 147th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 1, 2021, in Louisville, Ky.
(Brynn Anderson / Associated Press)
By John CherwaSpecial Contributor 
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — 

It’s that time of year again. Invite the neighbors. Make up a draw sheet. Crack open the bourbon and pour one of the most overrated drinks in the country. (Remember to drink through a straw from the bottom, that’s where the syrup in a mint julep is located.)

While trying to figure when to do all this Saturday, you must work backward and answer the pressing question: What time is the Kentucky Derby?

Obviously, it depends which time zone you are in.

Let’s start with the location of the race, Louisville, Ky., in the Eastern time zone. Post is scheduled for 6:57 p.m. local time, give or take a minute or two, but never early.

If you are in the Midwest, say Chicago, look for a start at 5:57 p.m.

In the Rocky Mountain zone, such as Denver, you can count on it at 4:57 p.m.

And, finally, if you are in the favored time zone of Los Angeles Times readers, it’s 3:57 p.m.

Presumably you will want to know where to watch it. In short, NBC.

But let’s start at the beginning. Racing starts at 10:30 a.m. in Louisville or 7:30 in Los Angeles. In fact, Santa Anita will open its gates at 7:15, just in time for the first race.

Races 1, 2 and 3 can be found on FS2 and TVG2, not the usual TVG, but its little brother that most carriers don’t have.

USA Network takes over at noon (9 a.m. PDT) for races 4, 5, 6 and 7. In the past it would have been on the NBC Sports Network, but that went away at the beginning of the year.

The big NBC and its streaming service Peacock take over at 2:30 p.m. and go until 7:30. The Kentucky Derby is Race 12. There are 90 minutes between Races 11 and 12 so they can get in all the festivities.

And speaking of that. Things get rolling about 6:09 p.m. (3:09 PDT) as the 20 horses walk from the barns to the paddock. At 6:37 p.m. (3:37 PDT) there is the call for “Riders Up.” And finally at 6:39 p.m. (3:39 PDT) will be the playing and singing of “My Old Kentucky Home.”

And 18 minutes later, NBC race caller Larry Collmus will say some version of “And they’re off.” If you are at the track, you hear Churchill Downs race caller Travis Stone.

So that should be everything you need to know to plan your Derby Day.

As to who will win? That’s easy. The fastest horse.

John Cherwa

John Cherwa is a special contributor to the Los Angeles Times. He started at The Times in 1980 and left in 1995 to be sports editor of the Chicago Tribune and Tribune Co. sports coordinator in 2002. He rejoined The Times in 2009 and left his post as deputy sports editor late in 2017. Currently, his major coverage area is horse racing, where he can be found at big races at Santa Anita, the Triple Crown series and Breeders’ Cup. He also can be found at the Olympics, having just finished the Tokyo and Beijing double, marking his 11th Olympics. Cherwa also contributes general interest stories from Florida.

