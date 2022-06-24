Letters to Sports: Sandy Koufax defines Dodgers legacy with speech

Thank you for Bill Plaschke’s touching column “Sandy Koufax Statue Unveiling Ceremony a Time of Gratitude and Inclusion” [June 18], noting that Koufax “spent the entire speech talking about others, which said everything about him.”

On the mound, Koufax’s talent and achievements were unmatched. Away from the game, his humility, class and quiet dignity were equally rare and laudable. With statues of Koufax and Jackie Robinson at Dodger Stadium’s new front door, the team has honored the two greatest players — and probably the two finest people — the organization has ever produced.

Stephen A. Silver

San Francisco

::

“On Leadership” by Lao-Tzu (founder of Taoism philosophy) 6th century BC:

“The superior leader gets things done. … When they succeed he takes no credit. And because he takes no credit, credit never leaves him.” (Verse 2)

“And for the leader at the very top, it is best if people barely know he exists. Because he says very little, his words have more value.” (Verse 17)

Lao-Tzu was describing the Sandy Koufax in Mr. Plaschke’s article.

Andrew Ko

San Marino

All things equal?

It is clear that we will probably never reach a meeting of the minds on what is fair regarding the issue of allowing transgender athletes to compete as women in women’s sports. However the issue is simple. Biological women are generally not as strong as biological men and are at a significant disadvantage at competing with biological men in sports involving strength. Transgender athletes such as Lia Thomas have male bodies. She is of course not the only case. In sports, physiology trumps gender. No one is complaining if a transgender male wants to compete in men’s sports, because biology is not a benefit there. Excluding persons who are biologically male from women’s sports is not a permission slip to treat transgender people differently where biology is not the issue. Thus the FINA decision to ban from women’s sports anyone who has been through male puberty is fair.

Erica Hahn

Monrovia

::

Why such a big deal about what to do with transgender athletes in competitive sports?

The solution is simple.

Form teams of transgender athletes like baseball, hockey, basketball, etc., and let them compete with each other. Competing against other transgender athletes, they will have a true opportunity to compete on a level playing field.

Nicholas J. Caputo

Palm Desert

Forget a reunion

Thank you Mr. Plaschke for the super smart article on the proposed reunion of Kyrie Irving and LeBron James. The Lakers already have an overabundance of talent and who in their right mind would want to be second fiddle to the self-proclaimed GOAT NBA star? Irving is a 30-year-old baby who plays only when he feels like it.

Patrick Kelley

Los Angeles

::

You gotta love Rob Pelinka. After systematically destroying a championship team, he unfathomably kept his job and was given another opportunity to rebuild the team. So instead of choosing a player that could help immediately, he did the exact opposite.

Pelinka stated that “you can’t think that way” in answering a question about drafting a player that can help right away. He went on to say that he thinks this pick will “develop into something special.” Remember, this is the same guy who traded away Kuzma, KCP, Harrell and a first-round pick for Westbrook and refused to re-sign Caruso. So, when it comes to Pelinka and his future vision, he has zero credibility.

Geno Apicella

Placentia

Elementary, Watson?

So UCLA’s Peyton Watson gets drafted in the first round because of his defense, but coach Mick Cronin played him only four minutes vs North Carolina.

Just thinking that banner No. 12 could be flying right now at Pauley Pavilion

Fred Wallin

Westlake Village

Kicking it around

Glad to just get any timely pro soccer reporting, but Kevin Baxter takes it still a step higher with his “Southern California all-time team.” Any “all-time team,” however, would need to include Ontario’s Cle Kooiman, who achieved high identity indoor, outdoor and national team professional experiences after making a strong name for himself at Chaffey High and local club circuits. A case for former Galaxy and “Melrose Place” star Andrew Shue might also be made at minimum for the reserve squad.

Karl Heinz Heim

Yorba Linda

Halo time

They should give a trophy for the second-place finisher in the American League MVP voting for the next seven years or so, so players don’t feel so bad after Shohei Ohtani wins them all. Eight RBIs followed by 13 strikeouts? That’s Ruthian. Or Ohtanian.

Don Carlson

Mission Viejo

::

Thank you for your article regarding the Angels’ World Series victory. One of my fondest memories is sitting in the stands at Game 6 with my 5-year-old son. In the seventh inning, I remember turning to him and saying, “Avi, I don’t think they’re going to make it. It doesn’t look good.” He looked at me, and without missing a beat, said as only an innocent child could, “They can come back. You have to believe.” And they did.

Jack Sholkoff

Woodland Hills

Belly up?

I understand novelist Stephen King is working on a sequel to his book, “The Dead Zone.” Seems it’s based around the at-bats and run productivity of Max Muncy, Cody Bellinger and Justin Turner since the current season began.

Herb Schoenberg

Tarzana

::

After his self-inflicted shoulder injury in 2020, and now Mookie Betts’ cracked rib, it’s time for Cody Bellinger’s teammates to stage an intervention. He is clearly a danger to himself and others.

John Amato

Sherman Oaks

::

Put Cody Bellinger at ninth in the lineup or drop to minors. Too many scoring opportunities are wasted when he comes to the plate. He will fail to hit above the Mendoza Line this year.

Tom Neldner

Redondo Beach

Open-and-shut coverage

Hard to believe The Times had better coverage of soccer’s U.S. Open Cup than of golf’s U.S. Open. Priorities?

Steve Horn

Glendale

::

