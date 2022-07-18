MLB All-Star Game and Home Run Derby: Start times, how to watch and stream
In honor of Dodger Stadium turning 60 years old, we asked Janet Marie Smith, Dodger executive vice president of planning and development, to show us some of the lesser-known details about the stadium.
What you need to know: Dodger Stadium will be the glamorous stage for baseball’s midsummer two-act showstopper — the Home Run Derby on Monday followed by the 92nd MLB All-Star Game on Tuesday.
The Home Run Derby will feature eight of the season’s best long-ball hitters from the American and National Leagues.
The scheduled matchups for the first round are: Philadelphia’s Kyle Schwarber versus St. Louis’ Albert Pujols; two-time defending champion Pete Alonso of the New York Mets against Atlanta’s Ronald Acuña Jr.; Seattle rookie Julio Rodriguez against Texas’ Corey Seager; and Cleveland’s Jose Ramirez versus Washington’s Juan Soto.
The All-Star Game will top the sold-out bill Tuesday when it is held in Los Angeles for the first time since 1980. The National League squad features several Dodgers, including pitchers Clayton Kershaw, Tony Gonsolin and Tyler Anderson, along with infielders Trey Turner and Freddie Freeman.
The Angels will be represented on the American League team by their outstanding pitcher-designated hitter Shohei Ohtani. Ten-time All-Star Mike Trout will not play because of a back injury.
How to watch and stream the Home Run Derby
When: 5 p.m. PT
TV / Streaming: ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN Desportes, ESPN app
Radio: ESPN Radio AM 710 (KSPN), 1330 (KWKW) Spanish
How to watch and stream the All-Star Game
When: 5 p.m. PT
TV: FOX, FOXD (Español) and Fox Sports app
Radio: ESPN Radio AM 710 (KSPN), 1330 (KWKW) Spanish
With All-Star events at Dodger Stadium and L.A. Live from Saturday through Tuesday, you can expect some traffic issues around downtown.
