Golf roundup: Brooke Henderson seeks second major with lead in Evian Championship

EVIAN-LES-BAINS, France — Brooke Henderson stood over a birdie putt from three feet at the 18th green, a three-shot lead going into the final round of the Evian Championship seemingly at her mercy.

For the first time Saturday — maybe all week, given her dominance of the fourth women’s major of the year — her putting stroke let her down.

Henderson missed it left, to gasps from spectators around the green at Evian Resort Golf Club. The Canadian couldn’t believe it. Probably those hoping to chase her down on Sunday too.

Seeking her second major title after winning the Women’s PGA Championship in 2016, Henderson had to settle for a three-under-par 68 in the third round and a two-shot lead at 17 under — two off the 54-hole record for the tournament.

She is still in a position of strength after opening with two straight 64s, but that missed putt at No. 18 might prove costly.

The closest challengers to Henderson are a former No. 1 and a player breaking new personal ground at a major.

So Yeon Ryu, a two-time major winner from South Korea, shot a 65 after three birdies on her last four holes and was alone in second place. The top-ranked player in 2017, when she won then-ANA Inspiration for her second major, she hasn’t been in contention this deep into one of women’s golf’s biggest five tournaments for three years.

Two strokes further back at 13 under was Sophia Schubert, ranked No. 283 and without a top-50 finish in a major. The American birdied her last four holes for a 66 and was in new territory alone in third place in just her fifth appearance in a major.

Senior British Open

GLENEAGLES, Scotland — Darren Clarke’s bid for a first senior major title wobbled as he lost his overnight two-shot lead and Paul Broadhurst pulled even at nine under overall after the third round.

Clarke needed a birdie on the last hole to catch Broadhurst, who posted a four-under 66 to Clarke’s 69 at Gleneagles.

“I’ve gone out there and I’ve played nicely all day. I’ve given myself chance after chance. I’ve hit good putts,” Clarke said. “I’ve hit 17 greens leading the tournament and played lovely. At least one decided to go in at the last.”

Clarke dropped shots on the 12th and 13th holes but steadied himself to stay in contention for another trophy after winning the British Open’s Claret Jug in 2011.

“It would be pretty cool to have both of them sitting beside each other,” he said. “I would love to win the Senior Open as well as the main Open.”

But Clarke and Broadhurst face a tough final round Sunday with New Zealand’s Steven Alker and American Jerry Kelly — both senior major champions — in a tie for third and only one behind them at eight under.

Senior LPGA Championship

SALINA, Kan. — Karrie Webb shot a six-under 66 in windy and hot conditions to take a two-stroke lead over playing partner Annika Sorenstam.

Webb had six birdies in the bogey-free round in 100-degree heat and wind gusting to 30 mph. She was at nine under with a round left at Salina Country Club.

“It was very challenging today,” Webb said. “I managed my game really well. I actually didn’t play the par-fives great, I only made two birdies on those, but bogey-free on a day like today is a pretty good effort.”

Sorenstam had a 68.

“I feel like I’m ready. I feel like I’m swinging well,” Sorenstam said. “I just have to be patient more.”

The Hall of Famers will play together again Sunday.

