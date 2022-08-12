Seth Rollins, other WWE superstars reveal their dream Wrestlemania matchup

For those keeping track, there are only 232 days until night one of Wrestlemania 39 at SoFi Stadium on April 1, 2023. And to celebrate that fact, WWE held a “Wrestlemania Launch Party” on Thursday night at the home of the Rams (oh yeah, and the Chargers).

Billed as “Wrestlemania Goes Hollywood” (who wants to tell them it’s actually “Wrestlemania Goes Inglewood?”), the free event drew a lot of rabid supporters eager to see their favorite wrestlers, along with Snoop Dogg, Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias and JoJo Siwa. Conveniently, tickets for Wrestlemania and a large supply of souvenirs were on hand for people to buy, and judging by the lines, a lot of money and merchandise changed hands. For those of you who couldn’t attend, tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.

Before the event, we had the chance to ask a few of the wrestlers what their dream Wrestlemania match would be.

Queen Zelina: “I would say me vs. Lita for the Raw women’s championship, or even for the women’s title going back before that. Because it would be my childhood coming full circle. So I think Lita would be the best ‘Oh my gosh’ moment for nostalgia. But also, my favorite person to wrestle right now is Rhea Ripley, so that would work too.”

And who would induct Queen Zelina if she makes it into the WWE Hall of Fame one day?

Queen Zelina: “Ooh, I hadn’t even thought about that. I would say Rey Mysterio because he was such a big reason for me to choose this career path, especially being small in stature and he always made me feel proud to be who I am as a Latina.”

Theory: “John Cena. I could explain the why, but I think it’s pretty obvious. My whole childhood I looked up to John Cena, but on top of that, this past year we actually had an exchange of words on Raw that made me know that it’s a match that everyone would want to see. I mean, Hollywood. Peacemaker. Theory. It makes sense.”

Seth Rollins: “I would love nothing more than to wrestle ‘The Heartbreak Kid’ Shawn Michaels in the match that he made famous with Bret Hart at Wrestlemania XII: the Ironman match. I would love the opportunity to top what they did a Wrestlemania XII. I don’t know if I could, but I’d love to try.”

Snoop Dogg’s favorite Wrestlemania moment: “Hogan vs. Andre. Wrestlemania III. I’m old school. Two of the all-time greats.”

And what better way to wrap things up than with this classic answer from Snoop when asked what are the odds we see him in the ring at Wrestlemania 39: “About 4-20.”