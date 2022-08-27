Advertisement
Share
Sports

Epicenter breezes to win Travers Stakes at Saratoga, besting Rich Strike

Kentucky Derby entrant Epicenter works out at Churchill Downs in May.
Kentucky Derby entrant Epicenter works out at Churchill Downs in May. Epicenter won the $1.25-million Travers Stakes at Saratoga Race Course on Saturday.
(Charlie Riedel / Associated Press)
By John CherwaSpecial Contributor 
Share

Epicenter was thought to be the best 3-year-old in the country since before the Kentucky Derby, but something always seemed to get in the way of earning that title. That all changed Saturday when the Steve Asmussen-trained colt easily won the $1.25-million Travers Stakes at Saratoga Race Course in upstate New York.

It was the first Grade 1 win for Epicenter and the likely ticket to being named 3-year-old Male Horse of the Year at the Eclipse Awards. It was his fourth win in seven starts this year and sixth lifetime win.

“We walked over [Saturday] with a tremendous amount of confidence in the horse,” Asmussen told the New York Racing Assn. media team. “But ... we felt exactly that way walking over for this year’s Derby.

Los Angeles Chargers running back Joshua Kelley (25) runs past New Orleans Saints linebacker Eric Wilson.

Chargers

Joshua Kelley continues to stand out: Takeaways from Chargers’ loss to Saints

The Chargers will end the preseason winless after their backups faced some of the New Orleans Saints’ starters in a 27-10 loss. Here’s what we learned.

“He was away cleanly and thought he was very comfortable and attending close enough to the pace, and just ran a very dominating performance against a very good group.”

Epicenter broke in the middle of the eight-horse race as Cyberknife, winner of the Haskell Stakes, went to the front and at one point on the backstretch had a two-length advantage. Epicenter was slowly making up ground and made his move on the far turn and by the top of the stretch he was in front by 2½ lengths. The winning margin was an uncontested 5¼ lengths in the 1¼-mile race.

Epicenter paid $4.00, $2.80 and $2.30. Cyberknife edged Zandon by a nose for third and Zandon beat Rich Strike by a neck for third. The remainder of the field, in order, was Gilded Age, Artorius, Ain’t Life Grand and Early Voting.

Advertisement

The horse was purchased for $260,000, a relatively small amount by today’s standards, by Ron Winchell, part of the family that made its name by selling doughnuts.

“The Travers is always the marquee race,” Winchell said. “Coming here with Gun Runner and running third and Midnight Bourbon finishing second last year, it just makes you want to win it that much more. It makes this win in this race that much more special for myself and my family.”

UCLA running back Zach Charbonnet, center, celebrates his touchdown with teammates during the second half of an NCAA college football game against California Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Pasadena, Calif. UCLA won 42-14. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

UCLA Sports

Rose Bowl or a season with thorns? The UCLA Bruins’ best- and worst-case scenarios

Best case leads to a Pac-12 title and Rose Bowl berth. Worst case ends with a loss to USC and a trip to the Las Vegas Bowl.

The race was run before a paid attendance of 49,672, the largest crowd since 2015 when Triple Crown winner American Pharoah was beaten by Keen Ice.

Epicenter was the favorite in the Kentucky Derby and looked to be on his way to victory before little-respected Rich Strike came flying on the inside to win by three-quarters of a length at extremely long odds.

Epicenter was again the favorite in the Preakness but was easily bested by Early Voting. Asmussen questioned the ride by jockey Joel Rosario in the race, losing by 1¼ lengths.

But Rosario kept the mount and won the Jim Dandy at Saratoga in a four-horse field.

“I was just following the two horses on the lead,” Rosario said about the Travers. “I was inside there and just wanted to take my time with where he was. It looked like he was a little more in the game [Saturday]. He was great.”

Now, as the favorite for the 3-year-old Eclipse Award, everyone will see just how great he might actually be, especially if he runs against older horses in the Breeders’ Cup Classic.

Sports
John Cherwa

John Cherwa is a special contributor to the Los Angeles Times. He started at The Times in 1980 and left in 1995 to be sports editor of the Chicago Tribune and Tribune Co. sports coordinator in 2002. He rejoined The Times in 2009 and left his post as deputy sports editor late in 2017. Currently, his major coverage area is horse racing, where he can be found at big races at Santa Anita, the Triple Crown series and Breeders’ Cup. He also can be found at the Olympics, having just finished the Tokyo and Beijing double, marking his 11th Olympics. Cherwa also contributes general interest stories from Florida.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement