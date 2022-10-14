MLB playoffs: Guardians rally past Yankees in 10 innings, tie ALDS 1-1

Oscar Gonzalez singled in the go-ahead run with Cleveland’s second consecutive bloop hit in the 10th inning, and the Guardians overcame a two-run deficit to beat the New York Yankees 4-2 on Friday and even their best-of-five American League Division Series at one game apiece.

Jose Ramirez led off the 10th against Jameson Taillon with an opposite-field popup that dropped 200 feet from home plate, just in front of left fielder Oswaldo Cabrera for a double. Ramirez hustled all the way and slid into third headfirst when third baseman Josh Donaldson threw the ball past second for an error.

Gonzalez, whose 15th-inning homer Saturday completed a first-round sweep of the Tampa Bay Rays in the wild-card round, followed with a 59-mph, 164-foot opposite-field flare into short right off Taillon, who made his first big league relief appearance after 143 starts. Josh Naylor added an RBI double that bounced on a hop off the wall in right-center.

“We just try find a way on base,” Naylor said. “If it’s a bloop hit, it’s a bloop hit. If it’s a hard-hit single, double, whatever the case it, we just try to hustle, try to make things happen on the field, try to put pressure on the defense.”

Winner Emmanuel Clase pitched 2 1/3 innings, his most in the major leagues, and combined with Trevor Stephan and James Karinchak for 4 1/3 innings of one-hit relief as Cleveland ended a six-game postseason losing streak to the Yankees.

Clase retired Kyle Higashioka on a lineout to third baseman Ramirez for the final out of the eighth after Karinchak walked the bases loaded. Clase threw 33 pitches, 10 more than his season high.

“It was preparing mentally and remembering when I was a starter in the minor leagues and try to do the same thing,” Clase said through a translator.

Guardians relievers have thrown 17 2/3 scoreless innings this postseason.

The series shifts to Cleveland for Game 3 on Saturday night. There is no travel day because a rainout Thursday pushed Game 2 to Friday.

Giancarlo Stanton hit a two-run homer in the first inning, and Cleveland tied the score against All-Star Nestor Cortes when Andres Gimenez had an RBI single in the fourth and Amed Rosario homered in the fifth.

Aaron Judge went 0 for 5 with four strikeouts and dropped to 0 for 8 with seven strikeouts and a walk in the series. Fresh off setting the AL home run record with 62, he was booed by some fans in the sellout crowd of 47,355 after whiffing against Stephan in the seventh.

Judge is two for 37 with 27 strikeouts against Cleveland in three playoff series, including all four of his four-strikeout postseason games.

“It’s the Bronx, man,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “Great hitters go 0-for on a given day.”

The Yankees’ Aaron Judge reacts after striking out against the Guardians in the seventh inning. Judge went 0 for 5 with four strikeouts. (Frank Franklin II / Associated Press)

Cortes saved two runs in the fourth with an acrobatic leap and throw to first from a sitting position on Myles Straw’s two-out, bases-loaded comebacker.

After rain caused a postponement Thursday night, the game was rescheduled for 1:07 p.m., the first early afternoon postseason start in the Bronx since Game 2 of the 2006 Division Series against the Detroit Tigers. Shadows crept across the field from the first base side in the middle innings on a cloudless afternoon, reminiscent of so many World Series games at old Yankee Stadium in the 1940s and 1950s.

Cleveland starter Shane Bieber gave up two runs and five hits in 5 2/3 innings, while Cortes yielded two runs, six hits and three walks in five innings.

New York’s Matt Carpenter returned from a broken left foot that had sidelined him since Aug. 8. He pinch-hit against Stephan with two on and two outs in the sixth, and he struck out.

In Game 3, right-hander Luis Severino (7-3, 3.18) will make his first postseason start for the Yankees since 2019 and right-hander Triston McKenzie (11-11, 2.96) will be on the mound for the Guardians after he pitched six scoreless innings in Game 2 against Tampa Bay. Severino pitched seven no-hit innings at Texas in his last regular-season start.