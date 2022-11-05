College football: No. 3 Georgia shuts down No. 1 Tennessee, remains unbeaten

Stetson Bennett threw two touchdown passes and ran for a score, and Georgia shut down Tennessee’s high-powered offense, dominating the Volunteers 27-13 on Saturday in a Southeastern Conference showdown.

The Bulldogs (9-0, 6-0 SEC) were No. 3 in the first College Football Playoff rankings released Tuesday, while the Volunteers were No. 1. In the Associated Press top 25 poll, Georgia was No. 1 and Tennessee was No. 2.

The Bulldogs turned the 25th regular-season matchup of the top two teams in the AP poll into a rout that made clear the defending national champions are still the team to beat.

Advertisement

In a deafening and soggy Sanford Stadium, Georgia led 27-6 before Tennessee scored its first touchdown with 4:15 remaining.

Hendon Hooker, who entered as the Heisman Trophy frontrunner after taking down Alabama last month, passed for only 195 yards for the Volunteers (8-1, 4-1) and was sacked six times by star defensive tackle Jalen Carter and the Bulldogs’ defense.

Hooker threw an interception, lost a fumble that nearly resulted in a safety for Georgia and didn’t throw a touchdown pass.

Tennessee’s final possession ended with Hooker dropped for no gain on a fourth-down run with less than three minutes remaining. The Volunteers came in averaging almost 50 points per game.

The Volunteers rode that Alabama victory to the top spot in the first CFP rankings.

Those rankings will change Tuesday. The Bulldogs also took control of the SEC’s East Division in the race. They should cruise to another conference championship game.

Hooker and his potent top receivers, Jalin Hyatt and Cedric Tillman, were contained by Georgia. The Volunteers were held to two first-half field goals as Georgia took a 24-6 halftime lead. Rain in the second half made it only more difficult to move against the Bulldogs’ defense.

Bennett threw scoring passes of 37 yards to Ladd McConkey and five yards to Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint in the first half. Bennett also had a 13-yard scoring run.

There were more big plays in Georgia’s passing game. Bennett had completions of 52 yards to Arian Smith and 49 yards to running back Kenny McIntosh.

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett, who threw two touchdown passes and ran for a score, reacts to the home crowd after the Bulldogs’ win. (John Bazemore / Associated Press)

The takeaway

Tennessee: The Volunteers struggled in the big-game atmosphere, especially on offense. Crowd noise contributed to a series of false starts and illegal procedure calls.

Tennessee’s playoff hopes are far from gone, but the Volunteers are going to need some help.

Georgia: With all the focus on Tennessee’s Hooker, Bennett again showed he can step up in a game with major implications.

He was named offensive most valuable player in both playoff wins last season and excelled again against the Volunteers, including on his touchdown run when he escaped pressure near the 25-yard line before running to his right and diving for the score.

Bennett passed for 257 yards, completing 17 of 25 attempts.

Key injuries

After losing outside linebacker Nolan Smith, Georgia’s leader with three sacks, to a season-ending injury last week, his replacement, Robert Beal, left game in third quarter because of a neck injury. Chaz Chambliss took over for Beal. ... Tennessee running back Jabari Small was taken to the medical tent in the first quarter because of a shoulder injury. Jaylen Wright took over as the lead running back. Hyatt returned after suffering an apparent ankle injury when he collided with a field judge on an incomplete pass.

Up next

Tennessee returns home to play Missouri on Saturday. The Volunteers have won the last three games in the series, including a 62-24 victory at Missouri in 2021.

Georgia begins a stretch of back-to-back SEC road games when it plays at Mississippi State on Saturday night. Georgia has won the last three games in the series.