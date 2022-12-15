Advertisement
No. 10 UCLA survives late rally to beat USC

UCLA guard Charisma Osborne shoots over USC guard Destiny Littleton during a game.
UCLA guard Charisma Osborne (20) shoots over USC guard Destiny Littleton (11) during a game on Thursday at the Galen Center.
(Kyusung Gong / Associated Press)
By Joe Reedy
Associated Press
Emily Bessoir scored 16 points and No. 10 UCLA survived a late rally to beat USC 59-56 on Thursday night in the Pac-12 opener for both teams.

Charisma Osborne added 14 points and 13 rebounds and Kiki Rice scored 14 points for the Bruins (10-1), who won despite shooting 32.9% from the field.

Kadi Sissoko led the Trojans (9-1) with 20 points. Rayah Marshall had 15 points and 10 rebounds and Destiny Littleton added 10 points.

UCLA had a 52-44 lead at the end of the third quarter. USC rallied back by scoring the first seven points in the fourth quarter, including a 3-pointer by Marshall to get them to 52-51 before a layup by Bessoir snapped a Bruins’ scoring drought of nearly seven minutes.

The Trojans had a chance to tie on their next possession when Marshall was fouled by Bessoir on a 3-point attempt, but the sophomore made only one free throw. The Bruins then scored the next three points to get some breathing room when Rice made a free throw and Bressoir got a basket after Rice missed her second foul shot.

USC had a chance to send it to overtime when Littleton got a rebound off Camryn Brown’s missed layup with 11.8 seconds left. After a timeout, the Trojans tried to get a 3-pointer in the corner but UCLA’s Gina Conti got a steal with 2 seconds left to preserve the win.

The game was tied at 22 midway through the second quarter before UCLA went on a 12-2 run that included five points each from Bessoir and Rice. The Bruins largest lead was 39-28 at halftime.

UP NEXT

UCLA: Hosts CSU Bakersfield on Saturday.

USC: Faces Texas on Sunday in Dallas.

