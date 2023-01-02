Penn State surges in second half to defeat Utah in Rose Bowl

Behind a second-half scoring surge spearheaded by quarterback Sean Clifford and running back Nicholas Singleton, No. 11 Penn State stormed to a 35-21 victory over No. 8 Utah in the Rose Bowl to mark the iconic Pasadena stadium’s 100th anniversary.

With the score tied at halftime, Singleton scored on an 87-yard run early in the third quarter to give the Nittany Lions the lead. Clifford then connected on an 88-yard touchdown pass to KeAndre Lambert-Smith early in the fourth quarter to extend the lead before a one-yard touchdown run by Kaytron Allen minutes later all but sealed the win for Penn State (11-2).

Clifford completed 16 of 21 passes for 279 yards and two touchdowns. Singleton had 120 yards and two touchdowns on seven carries in the first Rose Bowl Game since 1997 to be played in the rain.

Advertisement

Utah running back Ja'Quinden Jackson carries the ball for a touchdown against Penn State in the first half Monday. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

Utah (10-4) played most of the second half without quarterback Cameron Rising, who left the field for the locker room after sustaining an apparent knee injury in the third quarter. It marked the second straight year Rising was injured in the Rose Bowl — he sustained a concussion in last year’s loss to Ohio State.

Rising completed eight of 21 passes for 95 yards, with a touchdown and interception for Utah.