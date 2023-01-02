USC vs. Tulane in Cotton Bowl: Live updates, start time and betting odds

USC eager to atone for defensive lapses with a stingy Cotton Bowl performance

USC defensive back Calen Bullock celebrates after making a tackle against Washington State on Oct. 8. USC’s struggles on defense played a big role in the Trojans’ Pac-12 title game loss. (Marcio Jose Sanchez / Associated Press)

Three weeks later, it all still haunts Alex Grinch. The missed tackles, the dropped interceptions, the blown lead.

The defensive collapse against Utah that cost USC a Pac-12 championship and its spot in the College Football Playoff is still fresh in the defensive coordinator’s mind.

“We didn’t finish,” Grinch said Thursday after practice. “And we haven’t done that for 13 games, by and large. It didn’t hurt us in 11 of them and it hurt us in two and that’s why we’re not champions right now. So it’s really disappointing and sometimes you gotta lose a game to maybe land the message but man, championship ball games, you don’t get a lot of those opportunities.”

The Trojans get a chance to atone for their defensive sins by finishing their season on a positive note against Tulane in the Cotton Bowl on Jan. 2.

