USC vs. Tulane in Cotton Bowl: Live updates, start time and betting odds

USC football transfer portal tracker: Who is in and who is out?
It’s portal season!
A 45-day window for college football players to enter the transfer portal opened Dec. 5, and the movement has been swift.
As players contemplate their next destination, coaches are making wish lists and snatching up new arrivals to bolster their rosters.
Who’s joining USC?
P Eddie Czaplicki
Size: 6-1, 200
Class in 2023: Junior
Seasons of eligibility remaining: Two
Buzz: A two-year starting punter for Arizona State, Czaplicki was named All-Pac-12 as a sophomore. He verbally committed to USC on Dec. 10 after leading the Pac-12 in punt average at 46.06 yards per punt with a long of 75 yards.
OLB Jamil Muhammad
Size: 6-2, 245
Class in 2023: Redshirt senior
Seasons of eligibility remaining: Two
Buzz: Muhammad could be a valuable playmaker up front for a much-maligned USC defense. He led Georgia State in sacks with six in 2021 and tallied a team-high eight quarterback hurries in 2022 along with 44 tackles, an interception and five tackles for loss. Muhammad originally signed with Vanderbilt but transferred to Georgia State in 2019 and took a redshirt year.
USC eager to atone for defensive lapses with a stingy Cotton Bowl performance
Three weeks later, it all still haunts Alex Grinch. The missed tackles, the dropped interceptions, the blown lead.
The defensive collapse against Utah that cost USC a Pac-12 championship and its spot in the College Football Playoff is still fresh in the defensive coordinator’s mind.
“We didn’t finish,” Grinch said Thursday after practice. “And we haven’t done that for 13 games, by and large. It didn’t hurt us in 11 of them and it hurt us in two and that’s why we’re not champions right now. So it’s really disappointing and sometimes you gotta lose a game to maybe land the message but man, championship ball games, you don’t get a lot of those opportunities.”
The Trojans get a chance to atone for their defensive sins by finishing their season on a positive note against Tulane in the Cotton Bowl on Jan. 2.
Caleb Williams eager to lead USC in Cotton Bowl: ‘I want to play with my guys’
ARLINGTON, Texas — His limp would linger long after USC’s Pac-12 title game heartbreak, the pain in his left hamstring a lasting reminder of all that was lost that night in Las Vegas. In the weeks that followed, his coach would caution about the significance of his injury, laying the groundwork for the quarterback to bow out of a bowl game, which, on paper, meant little in the grand scheme of a terrific turnaround season.
Yet to Caleb Williams, there was never a question. USC’s Heisman Trophy winner had assured — and reassured — in the aftermath of the loss to Utah that he’d return, and on Sunday morning, his coach would finally confirm his quarterback’s plans to play against Tulane in the Cotton Bowl on Monday.
“He’s ready to play,” Lincoln Riley said. “He’s progressed maybe a little faster than what we anticipated. Certainly very fortunate on our part that we had the opportunity to have a month before this game. Had it been even two weeks, I doubt he’d be available.”
USC vs. Tulane in Cotton Bowl: Betting odds, lines and predictions
Sportsbooks have USC as two-point favorites over Tulane in the Cotton Bowl.
We’re assuming this line would be higher if both teams were 100 percent (and Tulane is as close as any team in the major bowls), but even if Caleb Williams’ hamstring injury is OK enough for him to play, the Trojans are also without wide receiver Jordan Addison (ankle injury), offensive lineman Andrew Vorhees and Brett Neilon (opt outs for NFL draft), plus linebacker Ralen Goforth (transfer portal).
The other concern for USC is the motivation factor as the Trojans were on the cusp of a College Football Playoff berth in coach Lincoln Riley’s first year before losing to Utah in the Pac-12 Championship game, so the Cotton Bowl is an obvious letdown. Meanwhile, the Cotton Bowl was the reasonable best-case scenario for Tulane as a Group of 5 program.
Williams threw for 4,075 yards and 37 touchdowns while adding another 372 rushing yards and 10 more TDs in leading the Trojans to the No. 3 scoring offense at 41.1 points per game. Tulane had the No. 23 defense, allowing just 20.5 points per game, and the No. 18 pass defense at just 188.5 yards per game.
Tulane was also 11-2 against the spread this season — a result of exceeding preseason expectations — and coach Willie Fritz is 12-8 ATS (60%) in bowl games.
Early bettors still appear to think the Trojans are the right side as 82% of the bets and 72% of the money was on USC at DraftKings as of Friday morning. However, as South Point sportsbook director recently wrote on VSiN.com, with the exception of the College Football Playoff games, the vast majority of bets on other bowl games doesn’t come in until gameday. For current figures, see the VSiN betting splits page.
The Over/Under is at 64 points. As of noon Friday, 63% of the bets and 76% of the money was on the Over.