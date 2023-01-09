Georgia vs. TCU: CFP championship live updates, start time and betting odds

Georgia vs. TCU: Betting odds and best picks for national title game

Georgia coach Kirby Smart participates in a new conference on Sunday. (Mike Stewart / Associated Press)

Trailing by 14 points in the fourth quarter against Ohio State, Georgia mounted a comeback and prevailed 42-41 after the Buckeyes missed a field goal in the closing seconds. Texas Christian, as an eight-point underdog, stunned Michigan 51-45 to advance to the national championship. After witnessing those two results, the betting public has been lining up to back the double-digit underdog Horned Frogs. TCU enters Monday night 10-3-1 against the spread while Georgia is 7-7 ATS.

Georgia will have experience on its side after winning last year’s national championship over Alabama. Quarterback Stetson Bennett threw touchdown passes in the victory to tight end Brock Bowers and wide receiver Adonai Mitchell. All three will be on the field Monday night in Los Angeles.

Mitchell missed the majority of the season due to an ankle injury but had three catches and a touchdown against Ohio State. Georgia is hopeful to have tight end Darnell Washington back on Monday night after he exited the semifinal with a foot injury. Wide receiver Ladd McConkey only had two receptions against the Buckeyes as he continues to deal with a knee injury.

TCU has injury concerns too. Running back Kendre Miller is dealing with a right knee injury and is questionable to play. Running back Emari Demarcado thrived in Miller’s absence, rushing for 150 yards against Michigan.

Georgia has recruited at an elite level for the past five years while TCU has not. Can the Horned Frogs overcome some hits to their depth as Georgia can?

