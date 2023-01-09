Georgia vs. TCU: CFP championship live updates, start time and betting odds

Georgia vs. TCU a Hollywood-worthy Duggan vs. Goliath title matchup
This city lives for an irresistible underdog’s tale. Leave it to the College Football Playoff, of all the establishment-promoting institutions in this grand land, to provide Hollywood dreamers with a plot line dripping with all the good stuff.
The Texas Christian University Horned Frogs, reared near the stockyards of Fort Worth and representing 12,000 undergraduate purple-wearing peers, are coming to town in early 2023. They’ll be joined by the Georgia Bulldogs, the defending national champions and a team everyone’s heard of, setting up the first Cinderella story in nine years of the CFP’s four-team bracket format.
Call it Dykes and Duggan vs. Goliath.
The Bulldogs are the defending champs. What makes Georgia even better this year?
Stetson Bennett’s celebration after Ohio State’s would-be game-winning field goal sailed wide with three seconds remaining — arms spread wide, serious eyes scanning the field as he sprinted off the sideline — bore a strong resemblance to a familiar Russell Crowe meme.
And yes, we were entertained.
Georgia’s 14-point, fourth-quarter comeback over Ohio State in the Peach Bowl capped the best semifinal doubleheader of the College Football Playoff era. Texas Christian emerged as the CFP’s first Cinderella with a thrilling victory over Michigan. Then the clock struck midnight on Ohio State.
Now the Bulldogs are wondering if their own fairy tale can continue at SoFi Stadium on Jan. 9 in the national championship game. Bennett, a former walk-on turned Heisman Trophy finalist, has Georgia in position to become the first repeat national champions in a decade, supplementing the same defense that helped locked down last year’s title with an offense flirting with several school records.
After rolling up 533 yards against Ohio State, the Bulldogs (14-0) are averaging 494.9 yards per game, which is on pace to break the school record of 484.1 in 2013. They needed every yard to outlast Ohio State in a 42-41 shootout.
Georgia vs. TCU: Betting odds and best picks for national title game
Trailing by 14 points in the fourth quarter against Ohio State, Georgia mounted a comeback and prevailed 42-41 after the Buckeyes missed a field goal in the closing seconds. Texas Christian, as an eight-point underdog, stunned Michigan 51-45 to advance to the national championship. After witnessing those two results, the betting public has been lining up to back the double-digit underdog Horned Frogs. TCU enters Monday night 10-3-1 against the spread while Georgia is 7-7 ATS.
Georgia will have experience on its side after winning last year’s national championship over Alabama. Quarterback Stetson Bennett threw touchdown passes in the victory to tight end Brock Bowers and wide receiver Adonai Mitchell. All three will be on the field Monday night in Los Angeles.
Mitchell missed the majority of the season due to an ankle injury but had three catches and a touchdown against Ohio State. Georgia is hopeful to have tight end Darnell Washington back on Monday night after he exited the semifinal with a foot injury. Wide receiver Ladd McConkey only had two receptions against the Buckeyes as he continues to deal with a knee injury.
TCU has injury concerns too. Running back Kendre Miller is dealing with a right knee injury and is questionable to play. Running back Emari Demarcado thrived in Miller’s absence, rushing for 150 yards against Michigan.
Georgia has recruited at an elite level for the past five years while TCU has not. Can the Horned Frogs overcome some hits to their depth as Georgia can?
No tailgating at national championship game? Blame the CFP, not SoFi or California
Georgia fans, excited to bring their passionate college football culture to Los Angeles for Monday’s College Football Playoff national championship game against Texas Christian, were hit with some bad news last week upon learning that no tailgating would be allowed in the SoFi Stadium parking lots pregame.
The social media backlash was predictable, with California’s wacky West Coast ways bearing the brunt of the angst, to the point that Republican Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp couldn’t resist taking a shot Thursday morning from his Twitter account.
“While California may not know this,” Kemp tweeted, “in the South a tailgate with friends & family is the only way to prepare for a big game. When Georgia hosts the 2025 #NationalChampionship, we’ll make sure fans are able to tailgate! Even if it’s at the state Capitol!”
One popular Georgia fan Twitter account proposed federal legislation to make tailgating a protected right for American citizens, to which U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) responded by tweeting, “I am happy to cosponsor this important legislation.”
Georgia broke through under Kirby Smart. Here’s how USC can learn from it
On the night of the 2015 Southeastern Conference championship game — another Alabama victory that would catapult the Crimson Tide to the playoff and another national championship — the future of Georgia football was quietly coming into focus.
Super-agent Jimmy Sexton set the meeting for the Renaissance Hotel by the Atlanta airport. The time and location for Georgia athletic director Greg McGarity’s interview with Kirby Smart may have been a secret, but the fact the two parties seemed meant to be together was well known.
McGarity felt like he already knew Smart, a proud Georgia graduate and Nick Saban’s co-pilot of the Alabama defense for seven seasons. He saw the way Smart carried himself after the 2012 SEC championship game, when the Tide handed the Bulldogs a heartbreaking defeat. Smart visited the Georgia locker room to share a moment with his close friend, Bulldogs offensive coordinator Mike Bobo — an image that stuck with McGarity.
But Georgia’s fifth-year athletic director hadn’t actually met Smart, and he probably had one shot to get this right.