Advertisement
Sports

Full coverage: 2023 Pac-12 tournament

UCLA guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. dunks over Oregon center N'Faly Dante
Pac-12 player of the year Jaime Jaquez Jr., shown dunking against Oregon in a game in Eugene, leads favored UCLA into the conference tournament this week.
(Andy Nelson / Associated Press)
By Los Angeles Times staff
Share

The 2023 NCAA men’s and women’s basketball tournaments are taking shape, with the Pac-12 tournament set to play a role in UCLA‘s and USC‘s March Madness dreams.

The Bruins are favored to win the Pac-12 tournament and USC is eager to put up a strong showing to ensure a place in the NCAA bracket.

Check out The Times’ complete coverage of the tournament.

Read more
Advertisement