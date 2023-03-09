Full coverage: 2023 Pac-12 tournament
The 2023 NCAA men’s and women’s basketball tournaments are taking shape, with the Pac-12 tournament set to play a role in UCLA‘s and USC‘s March Madness dreams.
The Bruins are favored to win the Pac-12 tournament and USC is eager to put up a strong showing to ensure a place in the NCAA bracket.
Check out The Times’ complete coverage of the tournament.
A strong showing in the Pac-12 tournament in Las Vegas could presage a return trip for UCLA in two weeks, for the NCAA tournament’s West Regional.
Analysis: The loss of Jaylen Clark doesn’t mean the end of the road for UCLA’s title hopes
Jaylen Clark suffered an injury Saturday night during UCLA’s win over Arizona. The Bruins have freshmen who could step up in his absence.
No matter what happens in the Pac-12 tournament next week, the UCLA men’s basketball team deserves to be a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament.
How an FBI agent’s wild Vegas weekend stained an investigation into NCAA basketball corruption
A Times investigation reveals new details about a probe into NCAA men’s college basketball and misconduct by the lead FBI agent in Vegas.
Everything you need to know to make a smart bet on teams playing in the Pac-12 men’s basketball tournament, including the latest odds and predictions.
L.A. Times college basketball experts Ben Bolch, Ryan Kartje and J. Brady McCollough project the Pac-12 tournament and national championship winners.
Is the Pac-12 really so diminished it can’t land a TV deal? A closer look at why the league is struggling ahead of the USC and UCLA’s departure.
A 10-game winning streak and the Pac-12 regular season title aren’t enough to guarantee UCLA a No. 1 seeding in the NCAA tournament? Nope. Here’s why.
How did USC and Vincent Iwuchukwu find a way to get the game-changing player back on the court after he suffered cardiac arrest during preseason practice?
Lindsay Gottlieb brings to a struggling USC program lessons learned from two years as an NBA assistant as well as a track record of success at Cal.
USC and UCLA are leaving the Pac-12 for the Big Ten Conference in 2024, the two schools announced Thursday.
Jaime Jaquez Jr. arrived at UCLA as a willowy prospect fighting for minutes. Four years later, he is a brawny veteran and the Pac-12 player of the year.
USC senior Boogie Ellis has become a team leader while persevering during highs and lows. Says trainer Vince Rogers, “He’s in a really good place.”
UCLA women’s basketball highly touted freshman players have been at the forefront of the Bruins’ surge into the Pac-12 conference tournament title game.
What seniors Jaime Jaquez Jr., Tyger Campbell and David Singleton have meant to the team in restoring UCLA to prominence before showdown with Arizona.