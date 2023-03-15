Packers’ Aaron Rodgers says he wants to be traded to the Jets

Aaron Rodgers has made his decision.

He wants to play for the New York Jets in 2023.

“Since Friday I made it clear my intention was to play and my intention was to play for the New York Jets,” the longtime Green Bay Packers quarterback said Wednesday on “The Pat McAfee Show.”

Rodgers said the deal isn’t done yet because the teams are still working out the trade details.

“I haven’t been holding anything up at this point, it’s been compensation that the Packers are trying to get for me and kind of digging their heals in,” he said.

Shortly after the interview, the Jets’ verified Twitter account tweeted several eyeball emojis and tagged the McAfee show.

Rodgers won four NFL MVP awards and one Super Bowl during his 18 seasons in Green Bay. His immediate future in the league has been unclear this offseason, with retirement, returning to the Packers and being traded to another team all seemingly on the table.

The future Hall of Famer pondered that future during a four-day darkness retreat. He confirmed he met with members of the Jets organization last week.

“I think it is interesting at this point to step back and look at the whole picture, my side — love and appreciation, gratitude for everything that Green Bay has done for me. Just so much love and gratitude and heart open for the Packer fans and what it meant to be their quarterback. And also the reality of the situation. It is what it is — the Packers would like to move on.”