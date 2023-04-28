Best dressed? Best reactions? Best fans? Here are the real winners from the NFL draft

The first round of the 2023 NFL draft is in the books.

So who were the night’s big winners from the downtown Kansas City, Mo., event?

OK, so Alabama’s Bryce Young was the top pick of the Carolina Panthers, and Ohio State’s CJ Stroud went No. 2 to the Houston Texans ... and the Texans made huge waves by trading up to No. 3 and draft Alabama’s Will Anderson Jr. immediately after Stroud ... which gave the Crimson Tide a pair of top three picks ... and later four straight wide receivers went off the board, the first time that’s ever happened ... blah, blah, blah.

So with all that out of the way, here are some of the first round’s real winners (plus one less fortunate player whose time surely will come Friday):