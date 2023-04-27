NFL draft live updates: Start time, trades and pick-by-pick analysis

NFL reporters’ 2023 mock draft

(Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

On your marks, get set, mock…

In keeping with tradition that stretches nearly two decades, the Los Angeles Times turned to beat writers who cover their teams on a daily basis to create one version of the NFL draft’s opening round.

There are 31 selections in this first round instead of 32 because the Miami Dolphins were stripped of this year’s selection for tampering.

This mock starts with the selection of a quarterback — the real draft is sure to begin that way — but there are also early runs on edge rushers and defensive backs. There are other notable tidbits, too, such as Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker going in the first round, and USC receiver Jordan Addison winding up with Josh Allen throwing him passes.

Read more >>>