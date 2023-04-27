Live
NFL draft live updates: Start time, trades and pick-by-pick analysis

Quarterbacks C.J. Stroud, Bryce Young, Anthony Richardson and Hendon Hooker
Quarterbacks (from left) C.J. Stroud, Bryce Young, Anthony Richardson and Hendon Hooker are expected to hear their names called in the first round of the NFL draft on Thursday night.
(Danny Karnik; Butch Dill; John Raoux; Wade Payne / Associated Press)

The stage is set for the NFL’s next generation of stars. Follow along for the latest news, start time and pick-by-pick analysis of the 2023 NFL draft.

By Sam Farmer 

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After months of anticipation and countless mock drafts, 31 players will find out which NFL teams they’ll be playing for this season. The 2023 NFL draft ushers in a new class of players poised to be game-changers for their respective teams for years to come.

The first round of the 2023 NFL draft starts Thursday at 5 p.m. PDT. The second and third rounds will take place Friday, with rounds four through seven set for Saturday.

A detail view of the NFL Draft stage on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 in Kansas City, MO.

Workers install a helmet display in the Gallery Pavilion on the south lawn of The National WWI Museum and Memorial

By Sam Farmer

NFL draft graphic
(Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

On your marks, get set, mock…

In keeping with tradition that stretches nearly two decades, the Los Angeles Times turned to beat writers who cover their teams on a daily basis to create one version of the NFL draft’s opening round.

There are 31 selections in this first round instead of 32 because the Miami Dolphins were stripped of this year’s selection for tampering.

This mock starts with the selection of a quarterback — the real draft is sure to begin that way — but there are also early runs on edge rushers and defensive backs. There are other notable tidbits, too, such as Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker going in the first round, and USC receiver Jordan Addison winding up with Josh Allen throwing him passes.

Selection order for the entire for 2023 NFL draft

Here’s the selection order for all seven rounds of the 2023 NFL draft heading into Thursday’s first round. Trades will inevitably be made once the draft starts, creating changes to the selection order.

By Chuck Schilken

Workers install a helmet display on the south lawn of The National WWI Museum and Memorial.
Workers install a helmet display on the south lawn of The National WWI Museum and Memorial in Kansas City, Mo., on Tuesday ahead of the NFL draft.
(Colin Braley / Associated Press)

It was less than three months ago that Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs defeated Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII.

Seems like only yesterday, doesn’t it?

OK, it doesn’t. Every day since NFL season ended seems like an eternity, and it’s going to get only worse over the next three months or so before training camps open.

Luckily we get a reprieve this week:

The 2023 NFL draft!

