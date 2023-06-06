Advertisement
Sports

Column: PGA Tour commits a heinous act of hypocrisy by merging with LIV Golf

PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan points during a news conference
After years of denouncing LIV Golf, PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan praised a merger of the two groups.
(Steve Helber / Associated Press)
By Bill Plaschke
ColumnistFollow
Share

A year ago, PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan used two words to describe the rogue LIV Golf League.

“It’s an irrational threat,” he said. “One not concerned with the return on investment or true growth of the game.”

On Tuesday, the PGA Tour had another word for the Saudi-Arabia backed business.

Advertisement

Partner.

In a stunning act of hypocrisy unmatched even in the mercenary world of professional sports, the PGA Tour has joined forces with its moral enemies in announcing a unification with the same LIV Golf League whose presence had been constantly condemned by every PGA Tour member with a soapbox and a sermon.

Phil Mickelson watches his shot from the fourth tee during the first round of the 2023 PGA Championship on May 18, 2023

Sports

Commentary: PGA Tour and Saudi-backed LIV Golf agree to merge. Now comes the fallout

Leaders of the PGA Tour and Saudi-backed LIV Golf have been locked in a fight over the future of golf. On Tuesday, they announced a shocking merger.

A year ago, Monahan said LIV defectors should examine their moral compass.

“It probably is an issue for players that chose to go and take that money ... and I think you’d have to be living under a rock to not know that there are significant implications,” Monahan said.

On Tuesday, he crawled under that same rock, announcing that not only would Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund buy into the merger, but would also become a premier tour sponsor.

Yeah, basically, Saudi Arabia now owns golf.

The next time you spend a Sunday afternoon curled up on the couch watching the dramatic end of a PGA Tour event, understand it has been bought by a country with no free speech, no religious freedom and a history of discriminating against women.

Team Stinger winners of the team events pose foe the media with their trophy on the 18th green, from the left Branden Grace of South Africa, Charles Schwartzel of South Africa, Louis Oosthuizen of South Africa, and Hennie Du Plessis of South Africa after the presentation ceremony at the inaugural LIV Golf Invitational at the Centurion Club in St Albans, England, Saturday, June 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

Sports

Commentary: Saudi-backed LIV Golf might be repugnant, but its bottomless billions terrify PGA Tour

Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson and others couldn’t resist the staggering paydays promised by the LIV Golf series, and the PGA Tour takes the threat seriously.

The next time you watch Jon Rahm or Scottie Sheffler being interviewed after a round, understand that their paycheck is partially generated by a country that murdered Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

“This is a historic day for the game we all know and love,” said Monahan in a statement.

More like knew and loved.

The sudden change in the spineless PGA Tour’s position caught its own players by surprise, with several taking to social media to share their disbelief.

“I love finding out morning news on Twitter,” tweeted Collin Morikawa.

The shock is real. The questions are obvious.

Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy during a practice round at the British Open golf championship on the Old Course

Sports

British Open players sound off on Greg Norman and LIV Golf

Two-time British Open champion Greg Norman is not allowed to participate at St. Andrews because he is chief executive of the LIV Golf International series.

The LIV Golf League was once ripped for allowing the Saudis to use their billions to “sportwash” their history of human rights violations.

But now, the PGA Tour is shamelessly grabbing money from that same sewer?

“The game of golf is better for what we’ve done here today,” said the sellout Monahan to CNBC.

The LIV Golf League’s most famous member, Phil Mickelson, was once ripped by his colleagues for being an opportunist who grabbed at the Saudi’s guaranteed money with no concern for their immoral history.

But now, Mickelson is the game’s biggest winner?

“Awesome day today,” he tweeted.

Sad day. Ugly day. This merger looks like a drive into the woods. It feels like a missed two-foot putt. It’s unsightly and unexpected and just so … unnecessary.

The PGA Tour didn’t need to do this. The PGA Tour had LIV on the ropes. When is the last time you watched an LIV event? Have you ever even seen an LIV event?

Few were watching the rogue tour, even fewer were regularly following it, there was no buzz, scant coverage and almost zero interest.

The LIV had dwindling sponsors, dying support and there was a good chance its members would have soon been lining up for a return to the PGA Tour.

Then a couple of weeks ago, one of the LIV golfers, Brooks Koepka, won the PGA Championship, four other LIV players were in the top 20, 17 LIV players were in the event and the Tour got scared.

It worried it soon wouldn’t have the best golfers. It worried that more would follow Koepka and the money. It panicked and grabbed for the same cash that it had once treated as dirty.

There are those who will applaud this merger because golf fans don’t care about politics, they just want to see the world’s best golfers, and this move will allow that to happen again.

But here’s the thing — if the PGA Tour had just waited, it could have enjoyed the influx of returning stars, but without the Saudi stain.

A year ago, Monahan said, “When someone attempts to buy the sport … I doubt that’s the vision any of us have for the game.”

On Tuesday, he just allowed the Saudis to purchase the sport.

A year ago, commenting on 9/11 families expressing their outrage against LIV golfers for betraying the United States, Monahan told CBS, “As it relates to the families of 9/11 … I would ask any player that has left … have you ever had to apologize for being a member of the PGA Tour?”

On Tuesday, it was Monahan and the PGA Tour who owed the sports world an apology.

Sorriest shank ever.

Sports
Bill Plaschke

Bill Plaschke has been an L.A. Times columnist since 1996. He has been named national sports columnist of the year eight times by the Associated Press, and twice by the Society of Professional Journalists and National Headliner Awards. He is the author of five books, including a collection of his columns entitled, “Plaschke: Good Sports, Spoil Sports, Foul Ball and Oddballs.” Plaschke is also a panelist on the popular ESPN daily talk show, “Around the Horn.” For his community service, he has been named Man of the Year by the Los Angeles Big Brothers/Big Sisters, and has received a Pursuit of Justice Award from the California Women’s Law Center. Plaschke has appeared in a movie (“Ali”), a dramatic HBO series (“Luck”) and, in a crowning cultural moment he still does not quite understand, his name can be found in a rap song “Females Welcome” by Asher Roth. In case you were wondering – and he was – “Plaschke” is rhymed with “Great Gatsby.”

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement