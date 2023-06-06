PGA and Saudi-backed LIV Golf agree to merger after years of barbs and lawsuits

Phil Mickelson was among the top players who broke away from the PGA Tour to join the insurgent LIV Golf group. The two entities announced a merger Tuesday.

Leaders of the PGA Tour and Saudi-backed LIV Golf spent two years locked in a fight over the future of golf, trading barbs during media interviews that gave way to lawsuits.

On Tuesday, the rival groups announced a shocking merger.

The PGA Tour, DP World Tour and Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, which operates LIV Golf, reached an agreement that combines PIF’s golf-related commercial businesses and rights with the commercial businesses and rights of the PGA Tour and DP World Tour into a new, collectively owned, for-profit entity. The newly formed group’s name will be announced at a later date.

“After two years of disruption and distraction, this is a historic day for the game we all know and love,” PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan said in a news release. “This transformational partnership recognizes the immeasurable strength of the PGA Tour’s history, legacy and pro-competitive model and combines with it the DP World Tour and LIV — including the team golf concept — to create an organization that will benefit golf’s players, commercial and charitable partners and fans.”

