Riviera Country Club selected to host 2031 U.S. Open

Tiger Woods tees off on the ninth hole in the third round.
Tiger Woods hits from the ninth tee during the Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club in February.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
Los Angeles Times reporter Sam Farmer
By Sam Farmer
Riviera Country Club has been selected to host the 2031 U.S. Open.

Members of the club were apprised of the decision in an email Tuesday night from Riviera chief executive Megan Watanabe.

“It has been one of my biggest goals to bring back major championships to Riviera since I started working for Riviera, and it truly represents the culmination of a dream that my family has had since acquiring the club in 1989,” wrote Watanabe, who is planning a press release for Wednesday morning.

Los Angeles Country Club played host to its first U.S. Open last week, the first time the major has been played in this city in 75 years.

Riviera last played host to the U.S. Open in 1948, when Ben Hogan won and the club got the moniker “Hogan’s Alley.”

In 2026, Riviera will host the U.S. Women’s Open for the first time. That will also mark the club’s centennial year.

Sam Farmer

Honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in recognition of his “long and distinguished reporting in the field of pro football,” Sam Farmer has covered the NFL for 25 seasons. A graduate of Occidental College, he’s a two-time winner of California Sportswriter of the Year and first place for beat writing by Associated Press Sports Editors.

