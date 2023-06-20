Riviera Country Club selected to host 2031 U.S. Open

Tiger Woods hits from the ninth tee during the Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club in February.

Riviera Country Club has been selected to host the 2031 U.S. Open.

Members of the club were apprised of the decision in an email Tuesday night from Riviera chief executive Megan Watanabe.

“It has been one of my biggest goals to bring back major championships to Riviera since I started working for Riviera, and it truly represents the culmination of a dream that my family has had since acquiring the club in 1989,” wrote Watanabe, who is planning a press release for Wednesday morning.

Advertisement

Los Angeles Country Club played host to its first U.S. Open last week, the first time the major has been played in this city in 75 years.

Riviera last played host to the U.S. Open in 1948, when Ben Hogan won and the club got the moniker “Hogan’s Alley.”

In 2026, Riviera will host the U.S. Women’s Open for the first time. That will also mark the club’s centennial year.