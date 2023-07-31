Bronny James eats out and plays the piano. Good signs after cardiac arrest

USC freshman Bronny James was released from the hospital Thursday after suffering a cardiac arrest during a workout three days earlier. Since then, he’s dined out with family and played the piano.

USC freshman Bronny James appears to have made great progress in the week since he suffered a cardiac arrest during a team workout at the Galen Center.

James went out to dinner Friday night in Santa Monica with his family — his father, Lakers star LeBron James; his mother, Savannah; and siblings Bryce and Zuhri — a spokesperson for the James family told The Times on Monday.

On Sunday, LeBron James posted an Instagram video of his oldest son looking healthy and strong while playing the piano (and playing it quite well).

“GRAND RISING!! God Is Great! @bronny YOU ARE AMAZING!!! Simple as that!” James wrote in the caption. “Keep going Young 🤴🏾!!! We’re here right with you every step of the way! 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾✨✨✨✨ #JamesGang👑”

Dr. Satyajit Reddy, a sports cardiologist with the Mayo Clinic in Phoenix, told The Times in an email that the family dinner and the piano playing can be seen as positive developments in Bronny James’ recovery.

“The fact that he is being social and looks well is certainly a good sign,” he wrote. “One of the biggest concerns with cardiac arrest is oxygen deprivation to the brain that can lead to mental and physical disability — being able to play the piano is a reassuring sign in this regard.”

James, 18, collapsed on the court July 24 and was treated by USC medical staff before being taken by ambulance to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, where he arrived “fully conscious, neurologically intact and stable,” Dr. Merije Chukumerije, the cardiologist treating James, said in a statement.

The former Chatsworth Sierra Canyon High standout was released from the hospital Thursday. His father released a statement later that day.

“I want to thank the countless people sending my family love and prayers. We feel you and I’m so grateful. Everyone doing great,” LeBron James tweeted Thursday. “We have our family together, safe and healthy, and we feel your love. Will have more to say when we’re ready but I wanted to tell everyone how much your support has meant to all of us!”