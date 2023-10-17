Terrell Owens hit by car after argument on Calabasas basketball court, authorities say

Former NFL wide receiver Terrell Owens was hit by a car Monday following an altercation on a Calabasas basketball court, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Former NFL star Terrell Owens was hit by a car Monday night after getting into an altercation on a Calabasas basketball court, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The Pro Football Hall of Famer was not injured and did not require medical treatment, sheriff’s Sgt. Maria Navarro said Tuesday morning.

The incident took place around 9 p.m. in the 2600 block of Rondell Street, off Las Virgenes Road. According to authorities, an argument broke out between Owens and one other person. After the argument, Owens “was struck with a vehicle,” Navarro said.

Advertisement

TMZ, which first wrote about the incident, reported that the driver was the man who had argued with Owens and that the car hit the six-time Pro Bowl receiver in one of his knees.

The suspect is not in custody and an investigation is ongoing, the Sheriff’s Department said.

A representative for Owens said in an email to The Times that he did not have any information on the incident. Owens’ publicist did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Owens was selected by the San Francisco 49ers in the third round of the 1996 draft and played for five teams during his 15-year career.

In addition to his talent as a player, Owens was also well known for antics such as celebrating on the Dallas Cowboys’ midfield logo twice while playing against them as member of the 49ers (he later spent three seasons with the Cowboys) and pulling a Sharpie out of his sock and signing the football immediately after scoring a touchdown on “Monday Night Football.”

Advertisement

California Former NFL player Sergio Brown arrested in San Diego on suspicion of mother’s murder Former NFL safety Sergio Brown was booked into San Diego County jail Tuesday on suspicion of his involvement in the murder of his mother in his Illinois hometown of Maywood.

Owens hasn’t played in the NFL since 2010 but indicated he was available to play in the league again in 2022 after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and receiver Antonio Brown parted ways late in the season.

“At the end of the day, I know that I can do it,” Owens said at the time.