Advertisement
Sports

Should Anthony Davis wear goggles after another eye injury? Laker has worn them before

Photos show Lakers' Kareem Abdul-Jabbar shoots over Celtics' Robert Parrish; Lakers' Anthony Davis fouled by Kings' Alex Len
Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar wore goggles during his career after suffering repeated eye injuries. Will Lakers star Anthony Davis sport goggles after his second eye injury in a month?
(Carol Francavilla / Associated Press; Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
By Steve HensonStaff Writer 
Share

Should Anthony Davis wear goggles?

The ayes — and eyes — have it.

The Lakers star left a pivotal home game after getting poked in the left eye for the second time in less than a month Sunday in a 127-117 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. Davis exited an eventual loss to the Golden State Warriors in the first quarter after he took a shot to the same eye March 16.

Wearing protective goggles long has been a sensible decision for many NBA players — especially big men prone to battling opponents in close quarters, elbows and fingers flying.

Advertisement

No word on whether Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has reached out to Davis the way he did to rookie Thurl Bailey of the Utah Jazz after James Worthy — another goggles guy — inadvertently scratched Bailey’s cornea during a game in 1984. Bailey donned an eye patch at halftime and Abdul-Jabbar pulled him aside when he walked past the Lakers bench and displayed his goggles.

“Young fella, you need to get you some of these,” Bailey recalled Abdul-Jabbar telling him. “And I tried them and loved them and they worked.”

LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 7, 2024: Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) reacts.

Lakers

Anthony Davis suffers another eye injury as Lakers drop important game to Minnesota

Anthony Davis makes an early exit after sustaining another eye injury as the Lakers, already without LeBron James, lose ground in the West playoff race.

April 7, 2024

Thanks in large part to superstars Abdul-Jabbar and Worthy, goggles became somewhat popular, with even Larry Bird famously fashioning a pair on the cover of Sports Illustrated in 1988.

Another breakthrough came when ophthalmologist Dr. Bruce Zagelbaum studied eye injuries in the NBA over a 17-month period in 1992 and 1993. He concluded that almost every eye injury on the court was preventable.

Of the 59 injuries Zagelbaum chronicled, 30 were abrasions or lacerations to the eyelid, 17 contusions to the eyelid or periorbital region, seven were corneal abrasions, three were orbital fractures and two were unspecified. Only two of the 59 players wore protective eyewear when the injuries occurred.

The use of goggles increased among youth athletes across many sports in the 1990s, and the Lakers remained on the forefront in the NBA. Worthy and longtime Lakers athletic trainer Gary Vitti met with a sunglasses manufacturer who designed goggles that didn’t fog up or cause skin abrasions.

“They go around the cheekbone and are sanded on the bottom so it doesn’t rip the skin,” Vitti told The Times in 1994. “As for fogging, we drilled holes in the plastic at the side of the nose and that worked.”

Laker forward Michael Cooper raises his finger to signify the Lakers are #1 at the end of the game 6/4. Cooper threw in 6 three point baskets in 7 tries.

Sports

Magic Johnson raves about Michael Cooper making it into Hall of Fame

Michael Cooper’s defensive prowess helped the Lakers win five NBA championships. Now he’s part of the 2024 Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame class.

April 6, 2024

Prominent players who consistently wore goggles included Hakeem Olajuwon, Amar’e Stoudemire, Dwyane Wade, Horace Grant, Reggie Jackson and Bo Outlaw. Besides Abdul-Jabbar and Worthy, Kurt Rambis is a former Lakers player whose look included protective eyewear.

Advertisement

And let’s not forget LeBron James, who has worn protective eyewear off and on during his 21-year career. Of course, he’s also donned ski goggles whenever he and his teammates celebrate championships by spraying Champagne on one another.

James also tried on goggles for giggles when Wendell Carter Jr. of the Orlando Magic had his pair knocked off his head during a 2021 game against the Lakers. James picked them up, strapped them on and leaned his head back as if to say, “Woah.” Later he tweeted, “Was seeing if I could improve my vision out there.”

Goggles were no laughing matter to Abdul-Jabbar, who began wearing them in the 1970s after suffering repeated eye injuries.

“It certainly kept my career on line,” he told The Times in 1994. “If I hadn’t worn goggles, I would’ve retired early. My face was right in the area where people were swinging at the ball. First time in the pros I was hurt so bad I lashed out in pain and broke my hand.”

LOS ANGELES, CA - MACH 16: Anthony Davis #3 of the Los Angeles Lakers rebounds.

Lakers

Plaschke: No Anthony Davis? Struggling Lakers have no chance if he’s out

The Lakers’ hopes of making a playoff run are doomed if Anthony Davis can’t play. Their loss to the Warriors shows how critical Davis is to their success.

March 17, 2024

He didn’t care how his goggles looked. They weren’t a fashion statement for Abdul-Jabar.

“I started wearing goggles 20 years ago and nobody was wearing them then,” he said. “People would mention it but nobody ridiculed me. I remember a couple of times I could hear the click of somebody’s nails on my glasses and I knew I was doing the right thing. Tell kids don’t worry what other people think about [goggles]. Your eyes are crucial to your life.”

As well as crucial to keeping Davis on the floor as the Lakers fight for playoff seeding. Davis wore goggles during the Lakers’ 2020 NBA championship season, a look that met with James’ approval when he titled it “Anthony Jabbar-Davis” on social media.

Are the two eye injuries so close together with the playoffs looming enough to prompt Davis to wear goggles again? He’s got until Tuesday night’s regular-season home finale against Golden State to decide.

Advertisement

The words of Vitti, who retired in 2016 after 32 years as Lakers athletic trainer, still resonate.

“We can encourage [players] to wear goggles, but you can’t make them wear them,” he said. “The only guys who do wear them are the guys with eye injuries — they get a little gun-shy and wear them.”

More to Read

SportsLakersLatest California News
Steve Henson

Steve Henson is a reporter with the Fast Break sports team at the Los Angeles Times. He previously served as an assistant editor and reporter in the Sports department. Henson was a leader in digital-only newsrooms from 2007-19 as a senior editor and columnist at Yahoo Sports and as senior editor at the USA Today Sports Media Group. This is his second stint at The Times, having covered the Dodgers and UCLA as well as doing enterprise, investigative and features writing from 1985-2007. Henson was awarded first place in sports features in 2021 by the L.A. Press Club and has been honored several times by the Associated Press Sports Editors (APSE) and also by the California News Publishers Assn., the Football Writers Assn. of America and U.S. Basketball Writers Assn.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement