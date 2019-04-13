Augusta's oldest green-jacketed member might be sport's most iconic natural landmark

One of the many traditions that makes the Masters unique is the golfers and their caddies have the course to themselves; the media doesn’t get inside-the-ropes access. But a press badge does allow reporters under the tree, and lots of interviews take place there. Club members, who wear their green jackets during the tournament, have access to that area too, as do their guests. Meanwhile, ticket-holders stand along the black chain that separates the area so they can people-watch between tee shots.