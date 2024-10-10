Hurricane Milton rips off Rays’ Tropicana Field roof. It was built to withstand 115-mph winds

The dome of Tropicana Field, home of Major League Baseball’s Tampa Bay Rays, in St. Petersburg, Fla., has been torn open due to Hurricane Milton.

Tropicana Field lost most of its roof Wednesday night as Hurricane Milton came and brought winds up to 120 mph to parts of Florida.

The St. Petersburg, Fla., stadium is the home of the Tampa Bay Rays. Its dome roof — which was constructed of large, triangular panels made of fiberglass and coated with Teflon — was largely shredded, with some sections missing entirely, exposing the inside of the only Major League Baseball stadium with a roof that is not retractable.

It was not immediately clear if there was significant damage inside the building.

The Rays said only essential personnel were inside the ballpark, and all of them were safe.

Earlier this week, the Florida Division of Emergency Management said the stadium would be used as “a 10,000-person base camp at Tropicana Field to support ongoing debris operations and post-landfall responders.” Rows of cots had been set up inside the ballpark, but all workers and equipment were removed after it was learned the roof might not stay intact under the force of Milton’s winds.

“As it became clear that there was going to be something of that magnitude that was going to be within the distance, they redeployed them out of Tropicana,” Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis told reporters Thursday. “There were no state assets that were in Tropicana Field.”

According to the Rays’ 2024 media guide, the stadium’s roof was designed to withstand winds up to 115 mph.

The Rays finished the 2024 season last month with an 80-82 record. The team announced plans last year to build a new $1.3-billion stadium adjacent to the 34-year-old Tropicana Field, with hopes of moving there by the 2028 season.