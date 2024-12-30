Will Ferrell, a.k.a. Buddy the Elf, had cigarette in mouth, beer in hand at Kings-Flyers game

Will Ferrell dressed as his character Buddy from the movie “Elf” while attending a game Sunday between the Philadelphia Flyers and the Kings with wife Viveca Paulin and their son, Axel, at Crypto.com Arena.

Buddy the Elf was in no mood to spread holiday cheer Sunday night at Crypto.com Arena.

Actor and comedian Will Ferrell broke out the pointed hat and green coat favored by his lead character in the 2003 classic film “Elf” as he attended the Kings’ game against the Philadelphia Flyers.

“BUDDY THE ELF IS OFFICIALLY IN #HOCKEYWOOD,” the Kings posted on X, along with a 25-second clip of Ferrell sitting rinkside in the familiar costume next to his wife, Viveca Paulin, and their son, Axel.

Advertisement

But something seems a bit off about the 2024 version of Buddy. A few things really, starting with the expression on his face.

He was scowling the entire time. While most people experience the occasional bad day, the relentlessly upbeat Buddy from 21 years ago was not most people.

“I just like to smile,” he says in the movie. “Smiling’s my favorite.”

Advertisement

In the film, Buddy is an adult human who had been raised by elves at the North Pole but travels to New York to meet his birth father. While Buddy had trouble fitting into a largely disgruntled and cynical society at the time, he seems to have adjusted over the last two decades.

While Buddy did have some vices in the film — pretty much all of which involved substances containing copious amounts of sugar — he seems to have since moved on to the hard stuff. Buddy was seen at the Kings game looking rather disheveled, with what appeared to be an unlit cigarette in his mouth and drinking what appeared to be a beer.

FanDuel Sports Network broadcaster Carrlyn Bathe reported during the game that she had checked in with Buddy, who told her it had been “a tough holiday season.”

Advertisement

Hopefully, Buddy was in a better mood after the Kings’ 5-4 win.