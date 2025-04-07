Tiger Woods will lead design of short course at Augusta Municipal

Tiger Woods talks to his Jupiter Links Golf Club teammate Kevin Kisner before a TGL match in Florida in January.

Tiger Woods isn’t at the Masters — he’s recovering from a ruptured Achilles’ tendon — but he has still made a big impact on this year’s tournament.

Augusta National announced Monday that Woods will lead the design of a short course as part of the redevelopment of Augusta Municipal Golf Course, nicknamed “The Patch.” It will be a nine-hole, par-three course called The Loop at the Patch, in honor of the local caddies who for years have gathered there.

Two years ago, Augusta National announced a plan to renovate The Patch, which closed late last year so construction could begin. The course is scheduled to reopen in April 2026.

“I happened to be playing golf with Tiger a year ago, a couple of weeks before the Masters, and I thought I would mention The Patch project,” said Fred S. Ridley, chairman of Augusta National.

“It was clear when I shared the concept that it sort of piqued his interest, and that was sort of the beginning of a conversation, a dialogue that took place between our organizations. After a few meetings took place, the idea grew from what we were doing to how Tiger and [Woods’ foundation] TGR could be involved.”

Woods, a five-time Masters champion, has also committed to building a TGR Learning Lab in Augusta, which will provide access to science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics education for young people in the area.