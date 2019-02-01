Fans are spending just as much on party passes as Super Bowl tickets

“People aren’t coming in just for the game on Sunday,” said Scott Jablonski, the general manager of NFL, NBA and NHL for StubHub. “Some people who come here aren’t even going to the game on Sunday. We have Rams fans and Patriots fans coming but we also have people coming in just for the experience, irrespective of the teams. They want to go to those hot parties and those events before the game. People usually come 3-4 days before the game and they don’t want to just sit in their hotel room. We’ve seen a spike in fan interest in events surrounding the Super Bowl and that’s why we want to provide more than just a ticket to the game.”