Rams best be super on Sunday, because this could be a one-shot deal

The strategy of taking advantage of an affordable-but-advanced quarterback was nothing new. Russell Wilson’s $500,000 salary in 2013 enabled the Seattle Seahawks to make acquisitions to help them win a Super Bowl that season. Carson Wentz, the quarterback selected directly after Goff in the 2016 draft, counted only $6.1 million against the salary cap, giving the Philadelphia Eagles enough flexibility to reinforce a team that also went on to win a championship, albeit with Nick Foles at quarterback after Wentz went down.