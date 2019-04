Earl Watson wants UCLA to revive its glory days even if he isn’t coaching the Bruins

“Coaching is a little bit different,” Watson said. “You can’t get caught up in destinations, you have to get caught up in connectivity. That has to be the reason; it can’t be because you want to coach a certain school. You can be anywhere and be happy and have synergy and connectivity and build something dynamic. Like coach [Mark] Few at Gonzaga built something dynamic, and I don’t see him ever leaving because that connectivity he’s built is so powerful.”