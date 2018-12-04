UCLA's Caleb Wilson and Adarius Pickett are All-Pac-12 selections

UCLA tight end Caleb Wilson and safety Adarius Pickett were chosen to the All-Pac-12 Conference football teams announced Tuesday after a vote of conference coaches.
Wilson, a redshirt junior, made the first team after securing a team-leading 60 catches for 965 yards and four touchdowns. His totals for catches and yardage were the most ever by a Bruins tight end and his yardage total led all Football Bowl Subdivision tight ends.
Pickett, a redshirt senior, was selected to the second team after making a team-leading 123 tackles, good for the 15th best season total in school history. Pickett reached double figures in tackles in six games and became the first Bruins defensive back to top 100 tackles since Dennis Keyes in 2007.
Honorable mention selections included redshirt junior running back Joshua Kelley, whose 113 yards rushing per game ranked eighth in major college football despite him not becoming the team’s primary tailback until the fourth game; sophomore cornerback Darnay Holmes, who made a team-leading three interceptions; junior receiver Theo Howard, who caught 51 passes for 677 yards and four touchdowns; senior punter Stefan Flintoft, who led the Pac-12 with an average of 45.8 yards per punt; and junior kicker J.J. Molson, who made 14 of 19 field goals.