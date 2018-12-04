UCLA's Caleb Wilson and Adarius Pickett are All-Pac-12 selections

Honorable mention selections included redshirt junior running back Joshua Kelley, whose 113 yards rushing per game ranked eighth in major college football despite him not becoming the team’s primary tailback until the fourth game; sophomore cornerback Darnay Holmes, who made a team-leading three interceptions; junior receiver Theo Howard, who caught 51 passes for 677 yards and four touchdowns; senior punter Stefan Flintoft, who led the Pac-12 with an average of 45.8 yards per punt; and junior kicker J.J. Molson, who made 14 of 19 field goals.