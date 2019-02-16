David Singleton was on point in UCLA's comeback victory, but he won't become starter

Update: This will be UCLA’s third consecutive opportunity to earn a Pac-12 road sweep. The Bruins having fallen short in each of their first two opportunities. “We talked to the team a little bit about that,” Bartow said, “seeing if we could figure out a way to get a sweep.” Pulling it off would entail beating a Stanford team that has won four of its past five games, including a 79-76 triumph over USC on Wednesday. Stanford (13-11, 6-6) is stuck in a four-way tie for sixth place in the Pac-12 standings with the Bruins, making this a crucial game for purposes of attaining one of the conference’s top four seeds and the accompanying first-round bye in the Pac-12 tournament.