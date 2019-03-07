UCLA aims to continue its recent success on final trip of regular season

“Earlier on in the season, I would think, ‘They’re making a big run, lemme try to make something happen to get it back,’ ” sophomore point guard Jaylen Hands said, “but I’ve learned to just take it play by play. And actually, you’re feeding into the run if you’re going wild trying to stop it immediately, so just taking it slow, play by play, doing what you need to do to get back” is the best way to respond.