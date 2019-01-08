His father's experiences gave Murry Bartow a unique perspective on being the basketball coach at UCLA

Gene Bartow’s sin was not having gone 52-9 in two seasons while winning as many Pac-8 Conference titles and reaching one Final Four, it was replacing the irreplaceable John Wooden. Before he died in 2012 after a 2 1/2-year battle with stomach cancer, Bartow had relayed to a friend the encumbrance of his time in Westwood, noting that even if he won a national championship it would leave him nine short of Wooden’s record haul.