UCLA adds transfer quarterback Colson Yankoff

UCLA bolstered its quarterback depth Tuesday by announcing on Twitter the addition of Colson Yankoff, a redshirt freshman from Washington who sat out last season.
The 6-foot-4, 209-pound Yankoff will be eligible after sitting out the 2019 season to satisfy transfer rules. He was a highly rated dual-threat quarterback coming out of Coeur d’Alene (Idaho) High but did not play during his first college season while stuck in a roster logjam with the Huskies.
UCLA will enter next season with only three quarterbacks after Matt Lynch moved to tight end and Josiah Norwood to receiver. Sophomore Dorian Thompson-Robinson is the presumed starter, with redshirt sophomore Austin Burton and freshman Chase Griffin the backups.