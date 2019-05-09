UCLA lands graduate transfer punter from Maryland

UCLA may have landed its replacement for punter Stefan Flintoft after Maryland’s Wade Lees tweeted that he would join the Bruins as a graduate transfer.
Lees was a three-year starter for the Terrapins, earning a spot each of the last two seasons on the watch list for the Ray Guy Award that goes to the nation’s top punter. He averaged 40.9 yards per punt in 2018, with nine of at least 50 yards, and placed 28 punts inside the 20-yard line.
Lees also held the distinction last season of being the second-oldest player in the Football Bowl Subdivision at 30 years old. He hails from Melbourne, where he played Australian Rules Football, and tweeted that he had obtained both his bachelor’s and master’s degrees at Maryland.
“I couldn’t have played along side a better bunch of teammates at Maryland and have no doubt about the success that’s coming their way,” Lees tweeted. “Thanks to everyone in Maryland.”
Lees will join junior college transfer Carson Olivas and redshirt freshman Collin Flintoft in the battle to replace Stefan Flintoft, Collin’s cousin, who averaged 45.8 yards per punt last season, the fourth-best mark ever by a Bruin.