UCLA Sports

UCLA vs. Minnesota: Live updates, start time, how to watch and betting odds

UCLA football coach DeShaun Foster watches from the sideline during a loss to Oregon.
UCLA football coach DeShaun Foster watches from the sideline during a loss to Oregon at Rose Bowl on Sept. 28. The Bruins look to end their four-game losing streak Saturday against Minnesota.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

UCLA looks to put an end to its four-game losing streak Saturday when the Bruins play host to Minnesota at the Rose Bowl. Kickoff is scheduled for shortly after 6 p.m. PDT (TV: Big Ten).

By Iliana Limón RomeroSports Editor 

What you need to know

By Ben Bolch
UCLA coach DeShaun Foster on the field.
UCLA coach DeShaun Foster
(Barry Reeger / Associated Press)

It has come to this for UCLA under DeShaun Foster: The Bruins need to beat a .500 team in their home stadium to have any realistic chance of salvaging their coach’s debut season.

So far, the “Fos Era” has produced shockingly few highlights besides a feel-good offseason. After struggling to beat Hawaii in its opener, UCLA has lost four consecutive games, albeit against teams with a combined 20-1 record.

There was promise shown in the first half against Louisiana State, the middle two quarters against Oregon and the first half against Penn State.

At some point, the Bruins are going to need something to hold onto besides hope born from a few stretches of each game.

Continue reading here

UCLA vs. Minnesota: How to watch the game, plus betting odds

UCLA (1-4) will look to snap its four-game losing streak against Minnesota (3-3) at the Rose Bowl at 6 p.m. PDT. The game will air on the Big Ten Network and will be available on 1150 AM in the Los Angeles area.

Here are the betting odds for the game:
