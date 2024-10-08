Ethan Garbers returns to practice, but will he start for UCLA against Minnesota?

UCLA quarterback Ethan Garbers throws a pass during the first half of the Sept. 28 game against Oregon in Pasadena.

Ethan Garbers returned to practice Monday evening after a weeklong absence, though the UCLA quarterback showed lingering effects from the injury that kept him out of the Bruins’ loss to Penn State last weekend.

His right foot was heavily taped and his movements were not completely fluid as he dropped back during the portion of drills open to reporters. Garbers showed plenty of zip on his passes, but his mobility would be the big question if he played for the Bruins (1-4 overall, 0-3) against Minnesota (3-3, 1-2) on Saturday at the Rose Bowl.

UCLA coach DeShaun Foster suggested after the Penn State game that Garbers would be the starter if he was available, calling it his team, while adding that he needed to rewatch footage of backup Justyn Martin’s admirable performance against the Nittany Lions.

Advertisement

Clarity was not forthcoming Monday when Foster was asked what he saw from the film and what the plan would be against the Golden Gophers.

“Justyn played a good game,” Foster said, “and we’re going to go into this week and see who can play.”

Garbers wanted to play last weekend, Foster said, but the coach held him out over concerns about what he considered a slick field at Beaver Stadium that could have put Garbers at risk of exacerbating his injury.

Advertisement

Foster praised Martin’s poise against the Nittany Lions while completing 22 of 30 passes for 167 yards and one touchdown with no interceptions.

“Justyn came out and played a good game, able to stay ahead of the chains in some situations and stuff,” Foster said. “You know, other situations we might have wanted to do differently, but the fact that where we played at and the way that he played, that was really a positive. So, I’m happy with how Justyn played.”

Martin’s efficiency compared favorably to that of Garbers, who has logged twice as many interceptions (six) as touchdown passes (three) in his final college season. If Martin didn’t win the starting job, he certainly eliminated worries about the Bruins having a capable backup quarterback.

Advertisement

Part-time fullback

Offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy talked in the spring about UCLA’s fullbacks playing “a huge role when needed.”

Through the first five games, it’s been more of a cameo than a star turn for Anthony Adkins. The transfer from Army has not made one carry or caught one pass while being used exclusively as a blocker.

Foster said that’s a result of the team prioritizing a deeper position.

“We have really good tight ends,” Foster said, “so in the situation that we have do you put more tight ends out there or put more fullbacks out there? So, it goes back and forth, but T.J. [Harden] … broke one [run] and the fullback was out there. Then, on the goal line, [Jalen] Berger had the same situation with a fullback out there.

“But we’re just fortunate that we have good players at our tight end position and our fullback spot.”

Etc.

Left tackle Reuben Unije, who missed the Penn State game with an unspecified injury, was riding an exercise bike during practice. … Wide receiver Titus Mokiao-Atimalala, who was out last weekend because of an unspecified injury, returned to practice. … Foster acknowledged needing to get J. Michael Sturdivant more involved in the offense after the wide receiver was not targeted once last weekend. “They did a good job of trying to take J-Mike away,” Foster said of the Nittany Lions, “but he’s somebody that’s very explosive, he’s a big-time playmaker, so we’ve got to find ways to get him the ball in different capacities.” Sturdivant has only five catches for 62 yards this season. … UCLA’s game against Rutgers on Oct. 19 in Piscataway, N.J., will start at 9 a.m. PDT and air on FS1.