UCLA vs. LSU in Elite Eight: Live updates, start time, how to watch and analysis

Lauren Betts dominates again as UCLA advances to Elite Eight showdown with LSU
SPOKANE, Wash. — When UCLA signed the nation’s No. 1 recruiting class in 2022, the program-changing prospects immediately flashed their potential by leading the Bruins to the Sweet 16. Opposing coaches were impressed, telling UCLA coach Cori Close that the freshmen would be so good “one day.”
Internally, Gabriela Jaquez squirmed each time she heard the praise.
‘Who is going to stop her?’ UCLA’s Lauren Betts at her best ahead of LSU rematch
SPOKANE, Wash. — Cori Close pulls up the year-old film for clues. The UCLA coach searches clips of UCLA’s Sweet 16 loss to Louisiana State last year for reminders of sets to run, defensive game plans that could work and mistakes to be rectified as the teams meet again in the Elite Eight on Sunday. But Close’s most obvious takeaway goes beyond UCLA’s own scouting report.
It’s that Lauren Betts isn’t just good anymore. The 6-foot-7 center has crossed over to dominant.