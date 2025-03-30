UCLA vs. LSU in Elite Eight: Live updates, start time, how to watch and analysis

Lauren Betts dominates again as UCLA advances to Elite Eight showdown with LSU

UCLA center Lauren Betts controls the ball under pressure from Mississippi forward Starr Jacobs during the first half of the Bruins’ 76-62 win in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA tournament on Friday night.

When UCLA signed the nation’s No. 1 recruiting class in 2022, the program-changing prospects immediately flashed their potential by leading the Bruins to the Sweet 16. Opposing coaches were impressed, telling UCLA coach Cori Close that the freshmen would be so good “one day.”

Internally, Gabriela Jaquez squirmed each time she heard the praise.