Advertisement
Live UCLA vs. LSU

UCLA vs. LSU in Elite Eight: Live updates, start time, how to watch and analysis

The UCLA women look to avenge their loss to Louisiana State in the NCAA tournament last year and advance to the Final Four. Tipoff is scheduled for noon PDT (ABC, ESPN+).

By Ed GuzmanDeputy Sports Editor 
UCLA guard Kiki Rice drives past Mississippi guard Tameiya Sadler in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA tournament.
UCLA guard Kiki Rice, right, drives past Mississippi guard Tameiya Sadler during the Bruins’ win in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA tournament on Friday.
(Young Kwak / Associated Press)

Lauren Betts dominates again as UCLA advances to Elite Eight showdown with LSU

UCLA center Lauren Betts controls the ball under pressure from Mississippi forward Starr Jacobs in the NCAA tournament.
UCLA center Lauren Betts controls the ball under pressure from Mississippi forward Starr Jacobs during the first half of the Bruins’ 76-62 win in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA tournament on Friday night.
(Young Kwak / Associated Press)
By Thuc Nhi Nguyen

SPOKANE, Wash. — When UCLA signed the nation’s No. 1 recruiting class in 2022, the program-changing prospects immediately flashed their potential by leading the Bruins to the Sweet 16. Opposing coaches were impressed, telling UCLA coach Cori Close that the freshmen would be so good “one day.”

Internally, Gabriela Jaquez squirmed each time she heard the praise.

Read the full story

‘Who is going to stop her?’ UCLA’s Lauren Betts at her best ahead of LSU rematch

UCLA center Lauren Betts, center, puts up a shot against LSU forward Angel Reese, left, and guard Aneesah Morrow last year.
Last year, UCLA center Lauren Betts went up against LSU forwards Angel Reese (10) and Aneesah Morrow (24) during the Sweet 16. Reese is in the WNBA while Morrow is now a senior.
(Hans Pennink / Associated Press)
By Thuc Nhi Nguyen

SPOKANE, Wash. — Cori Close pulls up the year-old film for clues. The UCLA coach searches clips of UCLA’s Sweet 16 loss to Louisiana State last year for reminders of sets to run, defensive game plans that could work and mistakes to be rectified as the teams meet again in the Elite Eight on Sunday. But Close’s most obvious takeaway goes beyond UCLA’s own scouting report.

It’s that Lauren Betts isn’t just good anymore. The 6-foot-7 center has crossed over to dominant.

Read the full story
Advertisement