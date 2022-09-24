UCLA vs. Colorado: Live updates, start time, score and news

UCLA vs. Colorado: Betting odds, lines, picks and predictions
UCLA visits Colorado at 11 a.m. Saturday in the Pac-12 opener for both teams as the Bruins look to stay undefeated on the season as heavy favorites.
UCLA is off to a 3-0 start with wins over Bowling Green, Alabama State and South Alabama, but the Bruins are just 2-1 against the spread. They had to rally to beat South Alabama 32-31 last week, failing to cover as 15.5-point home favorites at the Rose Bowl.
The Bruins are 21-point road favorites Saturday as Colorado is 0-3 SU & ATS with blowout losses to Texas Christian, Air Force and Minnesota.
UCLA vs. Colorado: Will Bruins play a part in Karl Dorrell getting fired again?
BOULDER, Colo. — UCLA might be able to do something unprecedented Saturday — fire Karl Dorrell for a second time.
The Bruins wouldn’t actually pull the trigger, of course, but they could certainly hasten the dismissal of the Colorado coach who needs an ice bath every time he rises from a seat.
UCLA fans are painfully familiar with Dorrell’s shortcomings based on his five-year run to nowhere in Westwood. Great guy, but, boy, is his offense boring. His defense was so bad in 2005 that its players absorbed a halftime tirade from an unlikely source — offensive coordinator Tom Cable.
Buffaloes fans are seeing what can happen when you combine Dorrell’s coaching with limited talent. Colorado has been outscored 128-30 on the way to its 0-3 start, forcing athletic director Rick George to address swirling frustration in a statement that also included some rare bulletin-board material from a winless team.