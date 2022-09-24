UCLA vs. Colorado: Live updates, start time, score and news

UCLA vs. Colorado: Betting odds, lines, picks and predictions

UCLA linebacker JonJon Vaughns celebrates with teammate John Humphrey after intercepting a pass against South Alabama on Sept. 17. (Ashley Landis / Associated Press)

UCLA visits Colorado at 11 a.m. Saturday in the Pac-12 opener for both teams as the Bruins look to stay undefeated on the season as heavy favorites.

UCLA is off to a 3-0 start with wins over Bowling Green, Alabama State and South Alabama, but the Bruins are just 2-1 against the spread. They had to rally to beat South Alabama 32-31 last week, failing to cover as 15.5-point home favorites at the Rose Bowl.

The Bruins are 21-point road favorites Saturday as Colorado is 0-3 SU & ATS with blowout losses to Texas Christian, Air Force and Minnesota.

