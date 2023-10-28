UCLA vs. Colorado: Live updates, start time and analysis

Thriving on the edge of destruction, UCLA’s Laiatu Latu is an unstoppable force

UCLA defensive end Laiatu Latu pressures quarterback Cameron Ward during the Bruins’ win at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

Before each play, as he hovers menacingly near the line of scrimmage, Laiatu Latu must decide how he’s going to humiliate the guy standing across from him.

Does he go with a swim move, the UCLA edge rusher twisting his body before raising his arm above his head like he’s doing the breaststroke?

How about a double swipe, where he knocks down the offensive tackle’s arms multiple times?

Maybe he’ll go with his favorite, the Euro step. Like its counterpart in basketball, this move involves a head-fake and a step one way before cutting the other.

That was exactly how Latu made a 294-pound offensive tackle look like he was stuck in mud last weekend before wrapping his arms around Stanford quarterback Ashton Daniels and dragging him to the ground.

