No. 25 UCLA vs. Stanford: Live updates, start time and analysis

Top five games in UCLA versus Stanford history: Bruins saw red often
With USC and UCLA playing their final season in the Pac-12, The Times is revisiting the top five games in the history of each series. This week: Bruins versus the Cardinal.
Nov. 30, 2012: No. 8 Stanford 27, No. 17 UCLA 24
These teams had met the previous week, with UCLA losing 35-17. The Bruins avoided facing Chip Kelly’s Oregon Ducks in the Pac-12 championship game and instead traveled to Palo Alto to face Stanford on its home field.
The rematch was considerably closer but just as frustrating. The Bruins held a 24-17 lead entering the fourth quarter before the Cardinal rolled off 10 straight points, including a field goal with 6:49 left, to take the lead.
Does Chip Kelly make a change at quarterback? Five things to watch against Stanford
Chip Kelly is known for sticking with young players through mistakes.
When Kelly coached at Oregon, freshman running back De’Anthony Thomas fumbled on back-to-back plays for the Ducks in 2011. They were pivotal mistakes in a loss to Louisiana State, but Kelly did not bench his emerging star from Crenshaw High.
“As I learned from Paul Westhead a long time ago,” Kelly said at the time, referencing the former Lakers and Loyola Marymount basketball coach, “you may stop the bleeding, but you may kill the patient and that’s not going to happen here.”
Then again, Kelly sounded every bit as exasperated as fans this week when he discussed UCLA freshman quarterback Dante Moore’s third consecutive game with a pick-six.