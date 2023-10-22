No. 25 UCLA vs. Stanford: Live updates, start time and analysis

Top five games in UCLA versus Stanford history: Bruins saw red often

With USC and UCLA playing their final season in the Pac-12, The Times is revisiting the top five games in the history of each series. This week: Bruins versus the Cardinal.

Nov. 30, 2012: No. 8 Stanford 27, No. 17 UCLA 24

UCLA coach Jim Mora and the Bruins couldn’t get past Stanford during the 2012 season. (Elaine Thompson / Associated Press)

These teams had met the previous week, with UCLA losing 35-17. The Bruins avoided facing Chip Kelly’s Oregon Ducks in the Pac-12 championship game and instead traveled to Palo Alto to face Stanford on its home field.

The rematch was considerably closer but just as frustrating. The Bruins held a 24-17 lead entering the fourth quarter before the Cardinal rolled off 10 straight points, including a field goal with 6:49 left, to take the lead.

Read more >>>