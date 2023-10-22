Advertisement
UCLA Sports

No. 25 UCLA vs. Stanford: Live updates, start time and analysis

UCLA players warm up before a game against Coastal Carolina at the Rose Bowl on Sept. 16.
The Bruins look to bounce back from their loss to Oregon State with a win over Stanford on Saturday.
(Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

Dante Moore and UCLA look to put their recent struggles behind them and keep their season on track with a win over Stanford at 7:30 p.m. (ESPN).

By Austin KnoblauchAssistant Editor, Sports 

Here’s what you need to know

Top five games in UCLA versus Stanford history: Bruins saw red often

By Ben Bolch

With USC and UCLA playing their final season in the Pac-12, The Times is revisiting the top five games in the history of each series. This week: Bruins versus the Cardinal.

Nov. 30, 2012: No. 8 Stanford 27, No. 17 UCLA 24

UCLA coach Jim Mora looks toward the field during a college football game
UCLA coach Jim Mora and the Bruins couldn’t get past Stanford during the 2012 season.
(Elaine Thompson / Associated Press)

These teams had met the previous week, with UCLA losing 35-17. The Bruins avoided facing Chip Kelly’s Oregon Ducks in the Pac-12 championship game and instead traveled to Palo Alto to face Stanford on its home field.

The rematch was considerably closer but just as frustrating. The Bruins held a 24-17 lead entering the fourth quarter before the Cardinal rolled off 10 straight points, including a field goal with 6:49 left, to take the lead.

Read more >>>

Does Chip Kelly make a change at quarterback? Five things to watch against Stanford

By Ben Bolch

UCLA quarterback Dante Moore warms up before a loss to Oregon State on Oct. 14.
(Amanda Loman / Associated Press)

Chip Kelly is known for sticking with young players through mistakes.

When Kelly coached at Oregon, freshman running back De’Anthony Thomas fumbled on back-to-back plays for the Ducks in 2011. They were pivotal mistakes in a loss to Louisiana State, but Kelly did not bench his emerging star from Crenshaw High.

“As I learned from Paul Westhead a long time ago,” Kelly said at the time, referencing the former Lakers and Loyola Marymount basketball coach, “you may stop the bleeding, but you may kill the patient and that’s not going to happen here.”

Then again, Kelly sounded every bit as exasperated as fans this week when he discussed UCLA freshman quarterback Dante Moore’s third consecutive game with a pick-six.

Read more >>>

