UCLA Sports

UCLA vs. Indiana: Live updates, start time, how to watch and betting odds

UCLA quarterback Ethan Garbers runs with the ball during a win over Hawaii on Aug. 31. The Bruins open Big Ten play Saturday against Indiana at the Rose Bowl.
UCLA looks to win its first ever Big Ten game when it plays host to Indiana at the Rose Bowl at 4:30 p.m. PDT (NBC, Peacock).

By Iliana Limón RomeroSports Editor 

By Ben Bolch

UCLA quarterback Chase Griffin (11) during an NCAA college football game against Arizona.
UCLA backup quarterback Chase Griffin is launching an NIL venture called the 1919 Players Fund in an effort to “make UCLA football the best team in the Big Ten.”
According to U.S. Dept. of Education figures, UCLA topped all Big Ten schools by receiving $692 million in donations from 2022-23.

But that zeal for lavishing cash did not carry over to the school’s athletic department, which ranked fourth from the bottom of the conference with just $16 million in donations over the same period.

Like a quarterback calling an audible, Chase Griffin wants to change those financial fortunes for his Bruins teammates.

“Our No. 1 goal,” said the backup quarterback who has long been a star in the name, image and likeness space, “is to make UCLA football the best team in the Big Ten.”

Continue reading here

UCLA vs. Indiana: Betting odds and lines

Here are the latest betting odds for UCLA vs. Indiana on Saturday:
Can UCLA make a run for it in Big Ten debut? Five things to watch against Indiana

By Ben Bolch

UCLA's Rico Flores Jr. stiff-arms Hawaii's Peter Manuma during the Bruins' win
UCLA’s Rico Flores Jr. stiff-arms Hawaii’s Peter Manuma during the Bruins’ win at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex on Aug. 31 in Honolulu.
If a college football team nearly combusts halfway across the Pacific Ocean, does it make a ruckus back on campus?

Depends on how many fans turned on their televisions.

After stumbling over itself for much of its season opener in Hawaii, UCLA gets a do-over of sorts in its home opener Saturday at the Rose Bowl. This time, everyone will be watching.

Significant improvement is a must to beat Indiana. The running game, blocking and game management all came under fire during that clunker of a 16-13 victory two weeks ago, leaving the Bruins seeking a better showing in DeShaun Foster’s head coaching debut at a stadium he knows well.

Continue reading here

