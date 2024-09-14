UCLA vs. Indiana: Live updates, start time, how to watch and betting odds

Chase Griffin wants to show his UCLA teammates the money with new NIL venture
According to U.S. Dept. of Education figures, UCLA topped all Big Ten schools by receiving $692 million in donations from 2022-23.
But that zeal for lavishing cash did not carry over to the school’s athletic department, which ranked fourth from the bottom of the conference with just $16 million in donations over the same period.
Like a quarterback calling an audible, Chase Griffin wants to change those financial fortunes for his Bruins teammates.
“Our No. 1 goal,” said the backup quarterback who has long been a star in the name, image and likeness space, “is to make UCLA football the best team in the Big Ten.”
