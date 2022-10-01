UCLA vs. Washington: Live updates, start time, score and news

UCLA goes big-game hunting against No. 15 Washington: Five things to watch
UCLA has started the season with four consecutive wins, but you would never know it given the team received only one vote in the Associated Press poll.
The Bruins have won seven in a row going back to last season, but you might never imagine it given the smattering of fans at the Rose Bowl.
Dorian Thompson-Robinson leads the Pac-12 Conference by completing 74.8% of his passes, but you might not have been told given everyone wants to talk about the quarterback across town.
The disrespect could end here.
UCLA vs. Washington: Betting odds, lines, picks and predictions
The undefeated UCLA Bruins (4-0, 1-0 in Pac-12) host the No. 15 Washington Huskies (4-0, 1-0) at 7:30 p.m. PDT Friday at the Rose Bowl.
Washington opened as three-point road favorites at most sportsbooks and as high as 4, but early sharp money came in on UCLA and has dropped the line to Washington -2.5. At that number, 77% of the bets and 66% of the bets at DraftKings is on the Huskies. For the most up-to-date betting trends, see VSiN’s college football betting splits page.
Early bettors obviously thought the spread was too high as the Bruins are off to a great start this season with blowout wins over Bowling Green, Alabama State and Colorado with a closer-than-expected win vs. South Alabama in Game 3. The opening schedule wasn’t too challenging, but Chip Kelly’s offense exploded for 515 yards, 8.2 yards per play and zero turnovers in the conference opener. Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson was an efficient 19 for 23 for 234 yards and two touchdowns while Zach Charbonnet rushed for 104 yards and three touchdowns in nine carries.