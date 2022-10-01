Share
UCLA vs. Washington: Live updates, start time, score and news

UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson warms up before a win over Colorado on Sept. 24. The Bruins face their toughest test of the season so far against Washington on Friday night.
(David Zalubowski / Associated Press)

UCLA puts its undefeated start on the line when it plays host to No. 15 Washington at the Rose Bowl on Friday night. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. PDT.

By Thuc Nhi NguyenStaff Writer 

Here’s what you need to know

UCLA goes big-game hunting against No. 15 Washington: Five things to watch

By Ben Bolch

UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson hands off to running back Zach Charbonnet during the Bruins’ win over South Alabama on Sept. 17.
(Ashley Landis / Associated Press)

UCLA has started the season with four consecutive wins, but you would never know it given the team received only one vote in the Associated Press poll.

The Bruins have won seven in a row going back to last season, but you might never imagine it given the smattering of fans at the Rose Bowl.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson leads the Pac-12 Conference by completing 74.8% of his passes, but you might not have been told given everyone wants to talk about the quarterback across town.

The disrespect could end here.

Read more >>>

UCLA vs. Washington: Betting odds, lines, picks and predictions

By Dave Tuley

UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson is pursued by Colorado safety Trevor Woods.
UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson is pursued by Colorado safety Trevor Woods during the Bruins’ win on Sept. 24.
(David Zalubowski / Associated Press)

The undefeated UCLA Bruins (4-0, 1-0 in Pac-12) host the No. 15 Washington Huskies (4-0, 1-0) at 7:30 p.m. PDT Friday at the Rose Bowl.

Washington opened as three-point road favorites at most sportsbooks and as high as 4, but early sharp money came in on UCLA and has dropped the line to Washington -2.5. At that number, 77% of the bets and 66% of the bets at DraftKings is on the Huskies. For the most up-to-date betting trends, see VSiN’s college football betting splits page.

Early bettors obviously thought the spread was too high as the Bruins are off to a great start this season with blowout wins over Bowling Green, Alabama State and Colorado with a closer-than-expected win vs. South Alabama in Game 3. The opening schedule wasn’t too challenging, but Chip Kelly’s offense exploded for 515 yards, 8.2 yards per play and zero turnovers in the conference opener. Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson was an efficient 19 for 23 for 234 yards and two touchdowns while Zach Charbonnet rushed for 104 yards and three touchdowns in nine carries.

Read more >>>

