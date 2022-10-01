UCLA vs. Washington: Live updates, start time, score and news

UCLA goes big-game hunting against No. 15 Washington: Five things to watch

UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson hands off to running back Zach Charbonnet during the Bruins’ win over South Alabama on Sept. 17. (Ashley Landis / Associated Press)

UCLA has started the season with four consecutive wins, but you would never know it given the team received only one vote in the Associated Press poll.

The Bruins have won seven in a row going back to last season, but you might never imagine it given the smattering of fans at the Rose Bowl.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson leads the Pac-12 Conference by completing 74.8% of his passes, but you might not have been told given everyone wants to talk about the quarterback across town.

The disrespect could end here.

